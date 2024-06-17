SUBSCRIBE
Equillium, Inc.

NEWS
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Equillium, 9 Meters, ABVC and More
Equillium, 9 Meters Biopharma and ABVC Biopharma have something to say about lupus, short bowel syndrome and ADHD.
September 26, 2022
6 min read
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Courtesy of Lupus News Today; Nathalie Franchimont
Business
BioSpace Speaks with R&D Leaders for World Lupus Day
In honor of World Lupus Day, BioSpace spoke with several companies making inroads in research and development for the treatment of the disease.
May 9, 2022
8 min read
Hayley Shasteen
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: December 11-17
It was an enormously busy week with plenty of announcements from the American Society of Hematology meeting and numerous companies working to get the news out ahead of the holidays and year-end. Here’s a look.
December 17, 2021
16 min read
Mark Terry
Drug Development
EHA Updates: Companies Share Positive Data in Different Blood Disorders
The 2021 EHA is in full swing. BioSpace is rounding up several presentations from the past two days. Here are some of them.
June 11, 2021
5 min read
Alex Keown
Noam Galai/Getty Images
Deals
Life Sciences Companies Ringing the Nasdaq Bell this Week
Sana Biotechnology led the way with a very large initial public offering that could bring the company’s market value to $4.6 billion or more. But it’s not the only IPO this week. Here’s a look.
February 4, 2021
4 min read
Mark Terry
Novel Therapeutic May Offer Complete Response for Immuno-Inflammatory Diseases
There are severely limited therapeutic options for immuno-inflammatory diseases such as acute graft vs. host disease (aGVHD), lupus and asthma.
January 29, 2021
5 min read
Gail Dutton
Bumble Dee/Shutterstock
Business
J.P. Morgan: Will Biotech’s Virtual 2021 Launch Become the New Reality?
At the annual J.P. Morgan conference, the biotech industry launched its encore to a wildly successful 2020 – virtually. And, as is becoming the common scenario, attendees found both pros and cons to our new (temporary?) reality.
January 27, 2021
5 min read
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: November 23-27
As the U.S. went into its Thanksgiving holiday week, clinical trial news was quieter than usual, although there was a lot of important news on the COVID-19 vaccine front. Here’s a look.
November 25, 2020
4 min read
Mark Terry
BioForest
Clinical Catch-Up: November 2-6
It was relatively quiet in terms of COVID-19-related clinical trials, but there was still quite a bit of news for trials involving other indications. Here’s a look.
November 6, 2020
9 min read
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Equillium to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
July 2, 2024
4 min read
Drug Development
Equillium Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 2 Study of EQ101 in Alopecia Areata
June 4, 2024
11 min read
Biotech Beach
Equillium to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 29, 2024
4 min read
Drug Development
Equillium Announces Interim Enrollment Achieved in Phase 3 EQUATOR Study of Itolizumab in Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease
May 14, 2024
7 min read
Business
Equillium Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Recent Clinical Highlights
May 9, 2024
10 min read
Equillium Announces Poster Presentation at the Annual Meeting of The American Association of Immunologists - May 7 2024
May 7, 2024
6 min read
Deals
Equillium Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
April 3, 2024
4 min read
Drug Development
Equillium Announces Positive Topline Data from the Type B Portion of the Phase 1b EQUALISE Study of Itolizumab in Lupus Nephritis
April 1, 2024
9 min read
Biotech Beach
Equillium to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Conference and the LD Micro Invitational Conference
March 22, 2024
4 min read
Biotech Beach
Equillium Presents Positive Data from Phase 1b EQUALISE Study at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American College of Rheumatology
November 13, 2023
9 min read
