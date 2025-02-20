Epitopea Announces License and Research Collaboration Agreement with MSD to Identify Cryptigen™ Tumor-Specific Antigens

MONTREAL and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epitopea, a transatlantic cancer immunotherapeutics company developing accessible, off-the-shelf RNA-based immunotherapies, announces a license and research collaboration agreement with MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA) to identify Cryptigen™ tumor-specific antigens (TSAs) in an undisclosed solid tumor. Cryptigen™ TSAs are shared, non-mutated, aberrantly expressed antigens that are derived from what were thought to be non-coding regions of the genome or “junk DNA”.

Under the terms of the agreement, Epitopea will deploy its proprietary CryptoMap™ platform to identify and provide novel, immunogenic Cryptigen™ TSAs for a prespecified tumor type. MSD will have the exclusive right to develop and commercialize therapeutics derived from the collaboration. In return, Epitopea will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible for milestone payments with the potential to total up to $300 million per product.

“Epitopea has been at the forefront of identifying Cryptigen™ TSAs, whose intratumor shared nature across patients has made them ideal targets for the development of off-the-shelf immunotherapies,” commented Alan C. Rigby, Epitopea’s CEO. “At Epitopea, we continue to accelerate the development of our preclinical pipeline as we transition to a clinical-stage company on the ‘heels’ of our recent, oversubscribed, pre-Series A financing. We believe that this strategic collaborative relationship with MSD, a leader in immunotherapy therapeutic development, provides us with an additional opportunity to validate the potential impact of these differentiated tumor specific antigens. We are thrilled to collaborate with MSD as our teams collectively look to impact the lives of patients with cancer by helping to improve outcomes.”

“Despite the remarkable progress made in cancer treatment over the past decade, more therapeutic options are needed,” said George Addona, senior vice president, discovery, preclinical development and translational medicine, Merck Research Laboratories. “We continue to explore new ways to build upon our strong foundation in immuno-oncology and look forward to collaborating with the Epitopea team.”

“Having supported the company since its formation, we are thrilled that Epitopea’s next-generation antigen discovery platform will be leveraged in this license and research collaboration agreement with MSD, a leading biopharmaceutical company in the immuno-oncology space. This partnership provides strong validation for Epitopea’s unique capabilities and the potential to help develop breakthrough immunotherapies for cancer patients with the highest unmet need,” added Michael Anstey, Partner at Cambridge Innovation Capital.

About Epitopea

Epitopea is a transatlantic cancer immunotherapeutics company developing accessible off-the-shelf RNA-based immunotherapies for use in hard-to-treat cancers by targeting a new class of untapped tumor-specific antigens, which are known as Cryptigen™ TSAs, that are broadly shared across multiple patients with the same tumor type.

The company has created an extensive library of novel Cryptigen™ TSAs, discovered by its proprietary CryptoMap™ platform that leverages immunopeptidomics, genomics, and a bioinformatics pipeline, allowing the identification of aberrantly expressed, tumour-specific antigens that are hidden within cancer’s ’junk’ DNA. These hidden Cryptigen™ TSAs were first discovered through research led by Drs. Claude Perreault and Pierre Thibault at the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer at the Université de Montréal.

Epitopea is backed by a leading transatlantic life science investor syndicate that includes Advent Life Sciences, CTI Life Sciences, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Le Fonds de Solidarité FTQ, Investissement Québec, adMare BioInnovations, Jonathan Milner, IRICoR, the Harrington Discovery Institute, and Novateur Ventures.

To date the company has raised financing of more than USD $45 million. Epitopea was founded in 2021 with sister companies based in Cambridge, UK and in Montreal, Canada. For additional information, please visit www.epitopea.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

