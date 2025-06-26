Ephicacy Appoints Névine Zariffa to Its Board of Directors

ISELIN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ephicacy Consulting Group, Inc., a leading biometrics contract research organization, today announced the addition of Névine Zariffa to the board.

Névine is a recognized leader in biostatistics and data science with more than 25 years of experience in drug development, including senior roles at GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, where she led the Enterprise Data & Analytics initiative. Névine has contributed to over 200 drug development programs across multiple therapeutic areas and all phases of drug development and authored more than 30 peer-reviewed publications. She served on the Board of CDISC and advised the FDA’s Office of the Commissioner during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is currently a strategic advisor to multiple organizations from large pharma to health tech startups.

“I’m excited to join Ephicacy’s board and contribute to an organization that is well regarded for the quality of its people and the work they do,” said Névine. “I look forward to working with fellow board members and the leadership team to help shape strategies that deliver impact for their clients’ important work to advance healthcare options for patients.”

“With decades of industry experience and a proven track record across all phases of drug development, Névine brings the kind of strategic insights that will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving landscape of innovation and evidence generation,” said Tara Gladwell, CEO of Ephicacy.

About Ephicacy Consulting Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Iselin, NJ, with employees and operations across North America and India, Ephicacy is a rapidly growing biometrics CRO, providing outsourced statistical programming, biostatistics, data management, and real-world evidence analytics services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Since its founding in 2005, Ephicacy has established itself as a leading player in the clinical analytics space, leveraging a global talent pool to help global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies reduce their time to market in a cost-effective manner. More information on the Company and its services can be viewed online at https://www.ephicacy.com/.

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 30 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new minority and majority private equity investments from GPP IV. Great Point manages approximately $1.5B of capital (including committed and uncalled capital) in its private funds and public life sciences equity strategy (BioMedical Value Fund). Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 100 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, medical device contract manufacturing and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies.

Gabe Martinez

SCORR Marketing

(308) 338 2304

PR@scorrmarketing.com