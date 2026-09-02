ENvue Medical Selected to Exhibit ENvue™ Navigation Platform at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange

TYLER, Texas, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on real-time guided bedside feeding tube placement, today announced it has been selected to exhibit its ENvue™ Navigation Platform, a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system guiding feeding tube placement, at the Vizient® Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient , the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange on September 24, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s hospital clients and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety or drives incremental improvements to healthcare delivery or business models.

“Being selected to showcase our technology at Vizient’s flagship event demonstrates Vizient’s commitment to supporting the goal of improving clinical outcomes and offering direct access to decision-makers across Vizient’s robust network of hospitals. This event represents a significant opportunity for us to strengthen our position among clinicians as the go-to real-time feeding tube guidance solution driving fewer delays, fewer risks and better outcomes,” said Doron Besser, MD, CEO of ENvue.

ENvue's platform uses electromagnetic navigation to confirm feeding tube placement at the bedside in real time, eliminating the wait for X-ray confirmation. The Company believes that its real-time confirmation continues to drive adoption across new and existing U.S. hospital customers, from standalone facilities to academic medical centers. The technology’s clinical impact is backed by an independent peer-reviewed research study in Critical Care Nurse of 531 consecutive procedures that found zero inadvertent lung placements and a 67% drop in ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) at a five-hospital health system. Additionally, based on Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) benchmarks, ENvue estimates that the reduction in VAP cases avoided over $1.5 million in hospital costs in year one.

“The Exchange plays a pivotal role within the Vizient Innovative Technology Program,” said Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president of contract operations, Vizient. “Suppliers are given the opportunity to demonstrate solutions that may ultimately qualify for an Innovative Technology contract.”

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical, Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements regarding the Company’s planned participation in the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange; the Company’s ability to increase awareness of and interest in the ENvue Navigation Platform among healthcare decision-makers; the potential commercial benefits of participating in the Exchange; the adoption, implementation and routine use of the Company’s products by hospitals and other healthcare facilities; the Company’s ability to expand its position among clinicians and healthcare providers; and the potential clinical, operational and economic benefits of the ENvue Navigation Platform. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, whether the Company’s participation in the Exchange results in increased commercial interest, product evaluations, purchasing decisions or contracts; whether the Company qualifies for or receives an Innovative Technology contract or any other arrangement with Vizient or its hospital clients; market acceptance and adoption of the Company’s existing and future products; the Company’s ability to convert commercial interest into product purchases and routine clinical use; differences between outcomes observed in published studies and outcomes achieved at other institutions; the timing and success of product evaluations, installations, training and implementation; competition in the medical device industry; the Company’s ability to manufacture and supply its products in sufficient quantities; product performance, safety and liability risks; the availability and adequacy of reimbursement; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory clearances and approvals; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property; changes in applicable healthcare laws and regulations; and the Company’s need for additional capital. More detailed information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

envue@kcsa.com