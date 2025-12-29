Enveric Biosciences Announces Patent Issuance

U.S. Patent expands the scope of patent protection and increases the number of molecules that Enveric has the potential to develop or license for the treatment of neuropsychiatric conditions.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,492,179 entitled, “Substituted Ethylamine Fused Heterocyclic Mescaline Derivatives” (the “‘179 patent”), with claims to compositions and methods of treatment for novel molecules with the potential to be developed for mental health disorders.

The ‘179 patent expands the protection of Enveric’s pipeline of potentially neuroplastogenic and non-hallucinogenic molecules and strengthens the Company’s ability to target neuropsychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders for patients with few options. With the new molecules, Enveric may be able to target key receptors in new ways, resulting in drug candidates with efficacy and safety profiles that were not previously achievable. The expanded pipeline of patent protected molecules provides additional opportunity for licensing and partnerships with pharmaceutical companies making investments in the neuropsychiatric field.

In addition, for pharmaceutical corporations to justify the commitment to a comprehensive clinical development campaign, sufficiently strong intellectual property protection will be required to ensure return on investment is achievable. Strong intellectual property is therefore an important component of a drug candidate’s value proposition. Composition of matter protection, as realized in the ‘179 patent, is one of the stronger forms of intellectual property protection attainable for novel molecules.

The molecules covered by ‘179 patent are based on known compounds with relevant pharmacological activity. Like other Enveric novel molecules, these compounds are chemically altered to potentially improve efficacy and reduce side effects relative to the existing compounds. These novel molecules have the potential to outperform currently available pharmaceutical agents used for treatment of neuropsychiatric conditions.

“Enveric’s growing pipeline of patented molecules expands the available opportunities to develop next-generation treatments for neuropsychiatric conditions, leveraging our innovative research,” said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., Director and CEO of Enveric. “As our intellectual property footprint and portfolio of patented molecules expand, the impact of our efforts is crystalizing into a significant position within the overall industry, providing the Company with a compelling future to pursue.”

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of patent protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric’s lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT 2A and 5-HT 1B receptors with the potential to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

