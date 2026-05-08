Ensysce Biosciences CEO Presents at Inaugural Clinical Pain Symposium in Amsterdam

~ Chemical Control, Clinical Confidence: Rethinking Opioids ~

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation pain and central nervous system therapeutics engineered to minimize abuse and overdose risk, announced that CEO, Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, presented as an invited speaker and was featured on a panel at the first Pain Therapeutics Summit Europe held in Amsterdam May 7-8, 2026.

This meeting gathered experts from around the world to discuss latest advancements in analgesic care, including novel therapeutic candidates in development. Dr. Kirkpatrick's presentation on May 7th, titled "Chemical Control, Clinical Confidence: Rethinking Opioids," outlined a paradigm shift in opioid development-moving beyond traditional formulations to chemically engineered drugs with built-in safety controls.

Her presentation focused on redefining the opioid benefit-risk equation through molecular design, while addressing the persistent gap between analgesic efficacy and safety. Dr. Kirkpatrick highlighted Ensysce's proprietary platforms:

TAAP ™ (Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection): A unique prodrug platform designed to improve safety and reduce non-oral routes of misuse.

MPAR® (Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance): A breakthrough technology engineered to provide overdose protection by creating a ceiling on drug plasma levels when excessive doses are taken.

"Opioids have always forced a tradeoff between efficacy and safety," said Dr. Kirkpatrick. "Our approach is fundamentally different. By embedding control directly into the drug itself, we believe we can preserve the analgesic power physicians rely on and patients need, while actively reducing the risks that have defined this class for decades."

In addition to her presentation, Dr. Kirkpatrick participated in a panel of leading experts in the analgesic space to discuss "Safer Analgesics Without Losing Efficacy". The panel discussed key developments in the field that may lead to more effective pain products with better safety profiles. During the session, Dr. Kirkpatrick and the other experts discussed their clinical programs more fully and answered additional questions from the audience.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company with a goal of disrupting the analgesic landscape by introducing a new class of highly novel opioids for the treatment of severe pain. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as "may," "intends," "can," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "possible," "believe" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce's management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce's business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, possible NASDAQ delisting, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce's product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; continuation of government funding; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from our fundraising; and Ensysce's and its partners' ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and current reports on Form 8-K, available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

ENSC@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences

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