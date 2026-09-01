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Press Releases

Enovis to Participate in the 2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

August 31, 2026 | 
1 min read

Dallas, TX, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that it will participate in the 2026 Wells Fargo HealthCare conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at the Encore Boston Harbor.

Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A link to the live audio webcast, as well as a replay of the event, will be available on the Company’s website under the Investors tab at Events and Presentations.

About Enovis 

Enovis™ (NYSE: ENOV) is a global medical technology innovator dedicated to improving lives by developing clinically differentiated solutions that enhance patient outcomes and restore motion for life. We partner with the brightest minds in health to advance care that is smarter, personalized, and more effective, while improving operational efficiency for surgeons and clinicians around the world. Enovis solutions impact the well-being of millions of patients wherever they are on their pathway to health. Discover more about Enovis at www.enovis.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.  

Investor Contact

Kyle Rose, Vice President, Investor Relations
investorrelations@enovis.com

Media Contact

Rachel Colloff, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
Rachel.Colloff@enovis.com



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