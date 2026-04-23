Enlivex to Present Phase IIa 3-month and 6-month Data of Allocetra at OARSI 2026 World Congress

Nes-Ziona, Israel, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, “Enlivex” or the “Company”), a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury, today announced that it will present two poster abstracts at the Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI) 2026 World Congress on Osteoarthritis, taking place April 23-26, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA.

The presentations will feature 3-month and 6-month endpoints clinical data from the Phase IIa (NCT06233474) for Allocetra™ in patients with moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis (KOA). The Phase IIa data demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement of the Allocetra™-treated arm in reduction of pain and improvement of function, compared to the control placebo arm, in idiopathic age-related osteoarthritis patients (≥60 years), representing more than 50% of the total KOA market.

The data will be presented by Prof. Philip Conaghan, Consultant Rheumatologist and Director of the NIHR Leeds Biomedical Research Centre. Professor Conaghan is an international leader in osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal imaging, who has authored more than 700 publications and chaired multiple global guidelines and trial initiatives. In addition, the Company will present comprehensive pharmacological characterization data supporting the novel immunomodulating mechanism of action of AllocetraTM.

Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D, CEO of Enlivex, commented "We are pleased that the OARSI 2026 team selected Enlivex to present this data at the 2026 World Congress on Osteoarthritis, which is the leading international congress on the topic of osteoarthritis. We look forward to presenting the depth of our clinical and pharmacological program for Allocetra™, including three-month and six-month efficacy and mechanistic characterization data behind our unique approach to addressing inflammatory, age-related joint disease."

Poster Presentations:

Title: RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED PHASE IIA TRIAL OF ALLOCETRATM - AN INNOVATIVE INTRA-ARTICULAR APOPTOTIC CELL THERAPY IN KNEE OSTEOARTHRITIS DEMONSTRATES DURABLE EFFICACY AT 6 MONTHS (NCT06233474)

Abstract ID: 4466183

4466183 Poster Number: 405

405 Date & Time: April 24 & 25 2026 | 03:30 PM – 04:15 PM ET

Title: PHARMACOLOGICAL CHARACTERIZATION OF ALLOCETRATM; A NOVELMACROPHAGE REPROGRAMMING CELL THERAPY, FOR INTRA ARTICULARTREATMENT IN OSTEOARTHRITIS

Abstract ID: 4466242

4466242 Poster Number: 549

549 Date & Time: April 24 & 25 2026 | 03:30 PM – 04:15 PM ET

About Enlivex (Nasdaq: ENLV)

Enlivex is a quality longevity company powered by a prediction markets treasury. The Company is advancing Allocetra™, an advanced clinical-stage immunotherapy targeting inflammatory conditions associated with aging, with a primary focus on age-related osteoarthritis.

In addition to its clinical programs, Enlivex operates a prediction markets treasury strategy built around the RAIN token, which is the token of the Rain protocol, the leading decentralized prediction markets infrastructure on Arbitrum. This dual strategy combines the development of quality longevity therapeutics with exposure to the emerging prediction markets ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “intends,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “target,” “has the potential to,” “goal,” and other words of similar meaning, including statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the Company’s digital asset treasury strategy; the assets to be held by the Company; the expected future market, price, trading activity, and liquidity of the RAIN token; the impact of expanded exchange listings and increased token liquidity on market participation and accessibility; the potential effects of digital asset liquidity on the liquidity of the Company’s ordinary shares; macroeconomic, political, and regulatory conditions surrounding digital assets; the Company’s plans for value creation and strategic positioning; market size and growth opportunities; regulatory conditions; competitive position; technological and market trends; future financial condition and performance; expected clinical trial results; market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments; and the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRA™ programs. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk of failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Company’s digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political, and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company’s operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price, trading volume, and liquidity of RAIN and other cryptocurrencies; risks associated with digital asset exchange listings, trading venues, and market infrastructure; the risk that the price and liquidity of the Company’s ordinary shares may be correlated with the price or liquidity of the digital assets it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which the Company operates; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory, and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes; and those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, except as required by applicable law.

ENLIVEX CONTACT

Shachar Shlosberger, CFO

Enlivex Ltd.

shachar@enlivex.com