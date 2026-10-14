Engitix appoints Ryan Richardson to Board of Directors as company advances towards clinical development

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engitix Ltd., a biotechnology company pioneering extracellular matrix (ECM)-based drug discovery and development in oncology, fibrosis and fibro-inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Ryan Richardson to its Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Director (NED).

The appointment comes at an important stage in Engitix’s evolution as the company advances its proprietary pipeline towards clinical development and further expands its platform and partnership strategy. Engitix is building a differentiated, data-driven drug discovery engine that combines its world-leading patient-derived ECM bioarchive with multimodal disease datasets, advanced human 3D models and AI/ML-driven analytics to identify and validate novel disease mechanisms, therapeutic targets and biomarkers.

Currently Founder and CEO of Bios Life, Ryan is a seasoned healthcare executive with extensive experience in biotechnology, strategic leadership, AI and oncology, as well as a strong track record in fundraising and corporate development.

Prior to this, during his seven years as Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Member of BioNTech, he helped lead the company through its Series B financing, NASDAQ IPO and subsequent public financings, which raised more than $1 billion in equity capital. He played a key role in BioNTech’s international growth, corporate strategy and oncology portfolio, and was closely involved in its transformation from a private clinical-stage biotech into a global, publicly listed biotechnology company.

Ryan also served as Chairman of InstaDeep following its acquisition by BioNTech, bringing further experience at the intersection of AI, machine learning and life sciences. He was previously an Executive Director in J.P. Morgan’s global healthcare investment banking team for over eight years, advising on numerous equity and debt financings and more than 25 cross-border M&A transactions worth over $100 billion. Early in his career, Ryan served on the founding team of Quantitative Insights, which received FDA approval for a machine-learning system for breast cancer diagnosis.

He currently also serves as a Non-Executive Director at Autolus Therapeutics and Linden Lake Labs.

Giuseppe Mazza, Co-Founder and CEO of Engitix, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ryan to the Engitix Board at such an important stage in our development. His experience across biotechnology strategy, capital markets, corporate development and AI will be highly valuable as we advance our proprietary pipeline, expand our partnerships and leverage our data and AI capabilities. We are building Engitix to become a leading biotechnology company at the forefront of ECM-based drug discovery and development, and I am delighted to have Ryan joining us for this next phase of our journey.”

Ryan Richardson, Independent Non-Executive Director of Engitix, said: “Engitix is at an inflection point as it advances towards becoming a clinical-stage biotechnology company. I believe the Company's multi-faceted approach has tremendous potential through its unique ability to unlock deep insights into ECM biology, multi-omics datasets and AI platform, and novel pipeline of potentially transformative therapies in areas of high unmet need. I look forward to working with Giuseppe, the Board, and the wider team as Engitix enters its next phase of growth.”

Media Contacts

Sue Charles, Charles Consultants | +44 7968 726585 | sue@charles-consultants.com

Leyla Karabekmez, Charles Consultants | +44 7549 078744 | leylaccls@outlook.com

At the company

Giuseppe Mazza, CEO: giuseppe.mazza@engitix.com

About Engitix

Engitix is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary human extracellular matrix (ECM) platform to identify and validate novel targets associated with fibrosis, cancer, and other chronic diseases. The company's integrated discovery capabilities combine human disease biology, advanced tissue models, and translational science to accelerate the development of innovative medicines for patients with significant unmet needs.

For more information, visit engitix.com.

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