Engage Bio Acquired by Lilly to Accelerate Development of Non-Viral Genetic Medicines

Engage Bio’s Tethosome platform is designed to improve the potency, tolerability, and redosability of non-viral DNA

Acquisition combines Engage’s innovative platform with Lilly’s broad genetic medicines capabilities and portfolio

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engage Biologics Inc. (“Engage”), a preclinical biotechnology company pioneering non-viral DNA delivery, today announced that it has been acquired by Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”).

Engage is developing the Tethosome platform, a novel non-viral DNA delivery system designed to overcome key limitations in DNA delivery, including potency, tolerability, and redosability. The platform combines engineered DNA payloads with lipid nanoparticle delivery and an mRNA-encoded proprietary Tethosome technology designed to enhance localization and increase expression. Engage’s DNA payloads are further engineered to improve tolerability while retaining key advantages of DNA-based therapies, including durability and programmability

“With a lean organization and modest seed funding, I am incredibly proud of the rapid progress Engage has made toward a new class of genetic medicines. This is a testament to what a nimble, passionate team can achieve with the tools of synthetic biology,” said Will Olsen, Co-Founder and CEO of Engage. “We are excited to begin our next chapter with Lilly, which has demonstrated unmatched speed and a uniquely forward-thinking approach to genetic medicine. We believe that the combination of Engage’s platform with Lilly’s significant capabilities will meaningfully accelerate development of new genetic therapies.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly acquired Engage for up to $202 million in cash, including an upfront payment and subsequent payments upon achievement of specified development milestones.

Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to Engage.

About Engage Bio

Engage Bio is a San Carlos, California-based startup founded in 2021 that is advancing novel non-viral DNA delivery systems. The company’s mission is to solve the two key limitations, nuclear localization and innate immune sensing, that have held back the field of non-viral DNA to date.

Engage is supported by seed investors including SciFounders, Pioneer Fund, Cal Innovation Fund, Y Combinator, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and has received non-dilutive funding from the Gates Foundation and NIH-NCATS.

Inquiries (Engage Bio): info@engagebio.com