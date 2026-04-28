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Encoded Therapeutics to Present ETX101 Data in Dravet Syndrome at the 2026 ASGCT Presidential Symposium

April 28, 2026 | 
3 min read

- Oral presentation will highlight new interim clinical data from the ongoing POLARIS studies; additional posters showcase broader platform capabilities -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASGCT2026--Encoded Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, today announced its participation in the 29th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), taking place May 11–15, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts. Encoded will present three abstracts, including one oral presentation in the Presidential Symposium and two scientific posters, demonstrating the breadth of its vector engineering platform across severe neurological disorders.



The Presidential Symposium oral presentation will focus on ETX101, Encoded’s precision gene-regulation therapy being developed as a one-time treatment for patients with SCN1A+ Dravet syndrome. ETX101 is designed to increase SCN1A expression selectively within GABAergic inhibitory neurons, offering the potential for disease modification.

The poster presentations will include preclinical data on Encoded’s novel regulatory element, NociPro, which targets pain-sensing nociceptive neurons for the treatment of chronic pain conditions, and an intravenously delivered vectorized miRNA approach designed to unsilence UBE3A for the treatment of Angelman syndrome.

“We are incredibly proud to present our latest POLARIS data at this prestigious ASGCT platform, showcasing ETX101's potential to improve seizure control and fundamentally rescue learning and cognitive development in children living with Dravet syndrome,” said Sal Rico, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Encoded. “Together with our poster presentations, these findings underscore our vector engineering approach and its potential to deliver precision one‑time genetic medicines for neurological disorders.”

Presentation Details

Oral Presentation: Safety and Efficacy of ETX101, an Investigational AAV9-based Gene Therapy for SCN1A+ Dravet Syndrome: Interim Results from the POLARIS Phase 1/2 Clinical Trials
Session: General Session: Presidential Symposium
Location: Exhibit Hall B1 (Exhibit Level)
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2026; 2:26 PM – 2:37 PM ET

Poster Presentation: NociPro: A Novel Modality-Agnostic Promoter Platform for Precise Cellular Targeting of Nociceptor Sensory Neurons in Gene Therapy for Chronic Pain
Abstract Number: 1312
Location: Poster Hall
Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 2026; 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM ET

Poster Presentation: An Experimental Intravenous AAV-miRNA-based Approach Achieves Broad Neuronal Transduction and UBE3A Unsilencing for the Treatment of Angelman Syndrome
Abstract Number: 1468
Location: Poster Hall
Date and Time: Tuesday, May 12, 2026; 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM ET

About Encoded Therapeutics

Encoded Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing one-time precision genetic medicines for severe monogenic and common neurological disorders. The company’s vector engineering platform enables highly targeted and cell-type-selective control of gene expression in the brain and peripheral nervous system, allowing potent and precise modulation of disease-relevant genes to address underlying disease biology. Encoded’s end‑to‑end innovation engine—spanning discovery, development, and in‑house GMP manufacturing—creates a streamlined path to advance a diversified pipeline of one‑time treatments across a broad range of neurological conditions. Encoded is driven by a mission to meaningfully improve the lives of patients and families affected by devastating neurological disorders. For more information, please visit www.encoded.com.


Contacts

Investors/Business Development
Jennifer Gorzelany
communications@encoded.com

Media
Lori Rosen
lori@redhousecomms.com

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