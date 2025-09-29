Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Present Topline Results from its Phase 2b Study Evaluating Zelicapavir for the Treatment of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in High-Risk Adults

Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Data on Monday, September 29 at 8:30 a.m. ET

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases, today announced the company will hold a conference call and webcast on Monday, September 29 at 8:30 a.m. ET to share topline results from RSVHR, a Phase 2b study evaluating zelicapavir for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in high-risk adults.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The live webcast can be accessed at "Events & Presentations" in the investors section of Enanta’s website. To participate by phone, please register for the call here. It is recommended that participants register a day in advance or at a minimum of 15 minutes before the call. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in information. The archived webcast will be available on Enanta’s website for approximately 30 days following the event.

