With nearly four decades of registry study experience and a track record spanning some of the nation's most complex pediatric research networks, Emmes was chosen to lead the CARRA Registry & Biorepository into its next chapter.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes, part of Emmes Group, a leading specialty tech-enabled global contract research organization (CRO), and the Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA) today announced that Emmes has been selected as CARRA's CRO partner for the next generation of the CARRA Registry & Biorepository. Under a Functional Service Provider (FSP) model, Emmes will provide Scientific Support, Project Management, Data Management, Statistical Support, Clinical Operations, Safety, and Regulatory functions, complementing the capabilities CARRA is bringing in-house as part of its new hybrid operating model.

The CARRA Registry is one of the largest and longest-running pediatric rheumatology research resources in North America, drawing on a network of 70 clinical sites across the United States and Canada and more than 16,000 enrolled participants with different pediatric rheumatic diseases, including juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), lupus and related conditions, juvenile dermatomyositis (JDM), and scleroderma. The Registry underpins research into the safety, effectiveness, and long-term outcomes of treatments for pediatric rheumatic disease, and supports both CARRA-led studies and industry-sponsored research.

The CARRA Registry & Biorepository is entering its next phase of evolution through a hybrid partnership model designed to expand site participation, modernize data capture, and strengthen the infrastructure supporting both CARRA-led and biopharma-sponsored research. Emmes has begun working alongside CARRA to support a seamless transition to the new operating model, ensuring continuity of Registry operations while preparing to assume ongoing support, enhancement, and maintenance of the Registry. The transition to the new operating model is expected to be completed in January 2028.

Rachel Myslinski, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, CARRA: e.g., "With Emmes as our next generation Registry & Biorepository partner, we are well positioned to continue research that improves the lives of children with rheumatic disease. Their registry experience, scientific leadership, and collaborative approach will support our ability to turn a decade of data into insights that shorten the diagnostic journey, accelerate new therapies, and strengthen the CARRA Registry as a resource for discovery for the pediatric rheumatology community and our partners."

Paul VanVeldhuisen, PhD, President, Public Sector & Chief Scientific Officer, Emmes: e.g., "We are honored to be selected as CARRA's partner for the next generation of the Registry & Biorepository. With nearly four decades of registry experience, Emmes looks forward to working alongside CARRA and its community of investigators, sites, and families to advance its mission and build the next generation of this important resource."

As part of the engagement, Emmes will also provide targeted support for CARRA's biopharma partner studies that leverage CARRA Registry data and its network of clinical sites, further enhancing the Registry's flexibility and capabilities to support industry-sponsored research in pediatric rheumatic disease.

About CARRA

The Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to unite the pediatric rheumatology community to drive research and transform the lives of children with rheumatic diseases. Founded in 2002, CARRA has grown into a collaborative, investigator-led research network spanning North America, and maintains the CARRA Registry, one of the field's largest sources of longitudinal data on pediatric rheumatic disease outcomes. Learn more at carragroup.org.

About Emmes

Emmes, part of Emmes Group, is a global, full-service Clinical Research Organization (CRO) founded in 1977 and dedicated to advancing public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. Emmes has supported more than 2,000 clinical studies and registries across government, nonprofit, academic, and biopharmaceutical partners, including nearly four decades of experience supporting long-term pediatric patient registries such as NAPRTCS, SPLIT, and the Collaborative Islet Transplant Registry (CITR). Learn more at www.emmes.com.

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SOURCE Emmes