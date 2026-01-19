Emmecell Appoints Ramin Valian as Chief Executive Officer to Advance Magnetic Cell Delivery Platform

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emmecell, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering magnetic cell delivery technologies for ophthalmic disease, today announced the appointment of Ramin Valian as Chief Executive Officer. A veteran biopharmaceutical executive, Valian brings more than 20 years of global commercial and strategic leadership in eye care, with expertise spanning corneal disease, surgical and interventional glaucoma, retina, and consumer eye care. He has successfully led the launch of six ophthalmic products across therapeutics and medical technologies.

Valian joins Emmecell following a distinguished career at Allergan and AbbVie, where he played key roles in global strategy, clinical development, and commercialization of high-impact ophthalmic products. His decision to join Emmecell underscores his confidence in the company’s science, platform, and potential to deliver meaningful clinical impact for patients.

“I believe Emmecell’s magnetic cell delivery technology has the potential to fundamentally redefine ophthalmic treatment—from corneal disease to geographic atrophy,” said Ramin Valian, Chief Executive Officer of Emmecell. “The ability to precisely and non-invasively position therapeutic cells opens new possibilities for regenerative medicine. I’m honored to lead Emmecell as it advances toward pivotal clinical development and commercialization.”

Emmecell’s magnetic cell delivery (MCD) platform enables targeted placement of therapeutic cells through a minimally invasive procedure. The company’s lead program is being developed as a potential non-surgical alternative to corneal transplant, addressing limitations in donor tissue availability and surgical burden. Emmecell is also advancing a novel cell therapy for geographic atrophy, a significant unmet need in retinal disease.

“We are pleased to welcome Ramin to Emmecell,” said Jeffrey L. Goldberg, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. “His leadership experience and commitment to patient-centered innovation make him the right CEO for Emmecell as we advance programs in both corneal and retinal disease.”

As CEO, Valian will oversee corporate strategy, clinical and regulatory development, partnerships, and operational growth as the company prepares for pivotal cornea trials and commercialization.

About Emmecell

Emmecell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing magnetic cell delivery technologies to treat corneal disease, geographic atrophy, and other ophthalmic conditions. Its platform enables controlled, targeted positioning of therapeutic cells to support minimally invasive, regenerative alternatives to traditional surgical and pharmacologic therapies.

