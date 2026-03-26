Emergent BioSolutions Secures over $60 Million in New Contract Award with the U.S. Government and New Orders with an International Government Partner for Smallpox Medical Countermeasures

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced it has secured a contract award valued at approximately $54 million USD to deliver CNJ-016® [Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)] (VIGIV) to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), part of the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for smallpox preparedness. ASPR exercised an option from its existing 10-year contract (75A50119C00037) for additional doses of VIGIV, a treatment for complications due to smallpox vaccination.

In addition, Emergent has secured new incremental orders with an international government partner valued at $6.6 million USD. This represents product orders for ACAM2000® (Smallpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live) within Emergent’s medical countermeasures portfolio and will support the partner’s smallpox biodefense strategy. These orders stem from a recurring international customer and demonstrate the importance of threat preparedness around the world.

“We are pleased to support both the U.S. government and a longstanding international partner with critical smallpox medical countermeasures that directly align with their national security and public health preparedness efforts,” said Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government & public affairs at Emergent. “Our strong track record of developing, manufacturing and supplying biodefense products to international governments reinforces the strength of our partnerships, particularly in light of the growing risk of biological threats globally.”

This announcement follows Emergent’s recent execution of multi-year agreements with the Government of Canada valued up to $140 million CAD to support the country’s biologic threat preparedness and response infrastructure, of which, more than $35 million CAD orders will be received in 2026.

U.S. FDA-Approved Indication and Select Important Safety Information for CNJ-016® [Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human)] (VIGIV)



Indication

VIGIV is an Immune Globulin (Human), 5% Liquid, indicated for the treatment of complications due to vaccinia vaccination including eczema vaccinatum, progressive vaccinia, severe generalized vaccinia, vaccinia infections in individuals who have skin conditions, and aberrant infections induced by vaccinia virus (except in cases of isolated keratitis). VIGIV is not indicated for postvaccinial encephalitis.

Important Safety Information

Warning : Interactions with Glucose Monitoring Systems



Blood glucose measurement in patients receiving Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) (VIGIV) must be done with a glucose-specific method (monitor and test strips) to avoid interference by maltose contained in VIGIV. Maltose in IGIV products may give falsely high blood glucose levels in certain types of blood glucose testing systems (for example those based on the GDH-PQQ or glucose-dye-oxidoreductase methods) resulting in inappropriate administration of insulin and life-threatening hypoglycemia. Cases of true hypoglycemia may go untreated if the hypoglycemic state is masked by falsely elevated glucose readings.

Contraindications : VIGIV is contraindicated in isolated vaccinia keratitis, individuals with a history of anaphylactic or severe systemic reaction to human globulins, and IgA-deficient patients with antibodies against IgA and a history of IgA hypersensitivity.

Warnings & Precautions :

Hypersensitivity to human immune globulin (acute anaphylaxis)

Acute renal dysfunction/failure

Thrombosis may occur with immune globulin products, including VIGIV. For patients at risk of thrombosis, administer VIGIV at the minimum dose and infusion rate practicable. Ensure adequate hydration in patients before administration. Monitor for signs and symptoms of thrombosis and assess blood viscosity in patients at risk for hyperviscosity

Hemolysis or hemolytic anemia

Aseptic meningitis syndrome (AMS)

Noncardiogenic pulmonary edema [Transfusion-Related Acute Lung Injury (TRALI)]

Transmission of infectious agents from human plasma

Monitor renal function and urine output in patients at risk of renal failure; check baseline blood viscosity in patients at risk of hyperviscosity; and conduct confirmatory tests if hemolysis or TRALI is suspected

Adverse Reactions : The adverse drug reactions to VIGIV treatment in clinical trials (>10%) include headache, nausea, rigors and dizziness.

To report Suspected Adverse Reactions, contact Emergent BioSolutions at 1-800-768-2304 or medicalinformation@ebsi.com; or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for VIGIV for complete Boxed Warning and safety information.

U.S. FDA-Approved Indication and Select Important Safety Information for ACAM2000® [Smallpox and Mpox (Vaccinia) Vaccine, Live]

Indication

ACAM2000® is indicated for active immunization for the prevention of smallpox and mpox disease in individuals determined to be at high risk for smallpox or mpox infection.

Important Safety Information

Warning : Serious Complications

Myocarditis and pericarditis (suspect cases observed at a rate of 5.7 per 1000 primary vaccinees (95% CI: 1.9-13.3)), encephalitis, encephalomyelitis, encephalopathy, progressive vaccinia, generalized vaccinia, severe vaccinial skin infections, erythema multiforme major (including STEVENS-JOHNSON SYNDROME), eczema vaccinatum resulting in permanent sequelae or death, accidental eye infection (ocular vaccinia) which can cause ocular complications that may lead to blindness, and fetal death, have occurred following either primary vaccination or revaccination with ACAM2000® or other live vaccinia virus vaccines that were used historically. These risks are increased in certain individuals and may result in severe disability, permanent neurological sequelae and/or death.

Contraindications : Do not administer ACAM2000® to individuals with severe immunodeficiency. These individuals may include persons who are undergoing bone marrow transplantation or persons with primary or acquired immunodeficiency states who require isolation.

Warnings & Precautions : Myocarditis and/or pericarditis, ischemic heart disease and non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, encephalitis, encephalomyelitis, encephalopathy, progressive vaccinia (vaccinia necrosum), generalized vaccinia, severe vaccinial skin infections, erythema multiforme major (including Stevens-Johnson syndrome), eczema vaccinatum, fetal vaccinia, fetal death, and accidental eye infection (ocular vaccinia) that may lead to blindness.

Adverse Reactions : Inoculation site signs and symptoms, lymphadenitis, and constitutional symptoms, such as malaise, fatigue, fever, myalgia, and headache.

To report Suspected Adverse Reactions, contact Emergent BioSolutions at 1-877-246-8472 (U.S.), 1-800-768-2304 (Canada), or medicalinformation@ebsi.com; or VAERS at 1-800-822-7967 or https://vaers.hhs.gov.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for ACAM2000® for complete Boxed Warning and safety information.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the availability and government procurement of CNJ-016® and ACAM2000® are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words like “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future events based on information that is currently available. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Readers should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from our expectations. Readers are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events, or circumstances. Readers should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, when evaluating our forward-looking statements.