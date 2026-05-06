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Pfizer, Lilly, more report Q1, FDA names acting CBER director and an ALS awakening

May 6, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Annalee Armstrong, Jef Akst

First quarter earnings continue to arrive, with analysts demanding more from cautious Pfizer and Eli Lilly expecting more revenue; the FDA taps Katherine Szarama as Vinay Prasad’s controversial FDA tenure ends; oncology veterans miss Richard Pazdur at the agency’s first adcomm in nine months; and QurAlis and Corcept Therapeutics spark renewed hope in ALS.

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First quarter earnings continue to roll in, with Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Amgen and more reporting in the past week. While Pfizer beat consensus estimates, it wasn’t enough for analysts, who had greater expectations for the New York pharma. Analysts were more than satisfied with Lilly’s 56% revenue increase, though the company itself appeared to want more—a feat executives believe it could have achieved had it not lowered prices on many of its medicines. Meanwhile, a host of small– to-medium biotechs are beginning to report, with analysts focused squarely on key near-term catalysts.

On the regulatory beat, the FDA tapped Katherine Szarama as a temporary replacement for outgoing Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Director Vinay Prasad, whose controversial reign over the biologics division ended April 30. And the FDA held its first advisory committee meeting in nine months, for two AstraZeneca cancer drug applications, which former regulator Harpreet Singh said was missing the “Pazdur moment,” after stalwart oncology leader Richard Pazdur left the agency last November.

Over in R&D, an optimistic story is unfolding in a treatment space that has endured much heartache over the past few years: ALS. In the past week, QurAlis and Corcept Therapeutics both reported positive mid-stage data for their respective candidates, with QurAlis’ QRL-201 eliciting an up to 50% in decrease progression, and Corcept reporting a two-year survival advantage for patients talking its dazucorilant.

Finally, in BioPharm Executive this week, senior BioSpace editor Annalee Armstrong sits down with biotech founders to discuss the challenges of being a founder today.

Podcasts The Weekly Regulatory Government FDA Psychedelics Earnings
Eli Lilly and Company Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Amgen
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
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