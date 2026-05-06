Pfizer, Lilly, more report Q1, FDA names acting CBER director and an ALS awakening

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First quarter earnings continue to roll in, with Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Amgen and more reporting in the past week. While Pfizer beat consensus estimates, it wasn’t enough for analysts, who had greater expectations for the New York pharma. Analysts were more than satisfied with Lilly’s 56% revenue increase, though the company itself appeared to want more—a feat executives believe it could have achieved had it not lowered prices on many of its medicines. Meanwhile, a host of small– to-medium biotechs are beginning to report, with analysts focused squarely on key near-term catalysts.

On the regulatory beat, the FDA tapped Katherine Szarama as a temporary replacement for outgoing Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) Director Vinay Prasad, whose controversial reign over the biologics division ended April 30. And the FDA held its first advisory committee meeting in nine months, for two AstraZeneca cancer drug applications, which former regulator Harpreet Singh said was missing the “Pazdur moment,” after stalwart oncology leader Richard Pazdur left the agency last November.

Over in R&D, an optimistic story is unfolding in a treatment space that has endured much heartache over the past few years: ALS. In the past week, QurAlis and Corcept Therapeutics both reported positive mid-stage data for their respective candidates, with QurAlis’ QRL-201 eliciting an up to 50% in decrease progression, and Corcept reporting a two-year survival advantage for patients talking its dazucorilant.

Finally, in BioPharm Executive this week, senior BioSpace editor Annalee Armstrong sits down with biotech founders to discuss the challenges of being a founder today.

