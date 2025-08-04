Elixir MD Launches Australia & New Zealand Subsidiary in Exclusive Partnership with High Tech Medical Pty. Ltd.

IRVINE, Calif. and QUEENSLAND, Australia, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIXIR MD, Inc., a pioneer in advanced medical technology and proprietary treatment protocols for plastic surgery, today announced the formation of its wholly owned subsidiary in Australia and New Zealand, alongside an exclusive partnership with High Tech Medical Pty Ltd. to launch the ELIXIR MD™ device across the region.

Ewan Mohammed, CEO of ELIXIR MD, Inc., stated:



"We're proud to join forces with High Tech Medical—Australia and New Zealand's leading medical technology partner—to bring the ELIXIR MD™ device to facial surgery patients across one of the world's fastest-growing cosmetic markets. With more than 25 years of proven commitment to clinical excellence, High Tech Medical brings deep market insight and trusted relationships throughout the aesthetic medical community. Their long-standing success in introducing advanced technologies to Australians and New Zealanders makes them the ideal partner for ELIXIR MD, Inc."

Matt Moncrieff, Managing Director of High-Tech Medical Pty Ltd., added:



"High Tech Medical is proud to work exclusively with ELIXIR MD, Inc., Ewan and the entire team have demonstrated a clear commitment to innovation and to reshaping the perioperative care model in plastic surgery. The ELIXIR MD™ device and its proprietary treatment protocols represent a new gold standard in post-surgical recovery by significantly reducing patient downtime and improving outcomes."

Australia and New Zealand: A Rising Market for Surgical Innovation



Australian cosmetic surgery market reached approximately $1.8B in 2024, with expected growth to $3.9B by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of ~9.3% (IMARC Group, Rentech Digital). Facial cosmetic surgery—the category where ELIXIR MD™ is uniquely focused—is the fastest-growing segment of the cosmetic surgery market in Australia, with a projected CAGR of approximately 14.1% through 2030 (Grand View Research). Demand for face and eyelid surgeries (e.g. blepharoplasty, facelifts) is rising sharply in Australia and New Zealand, in key part driven by post-weight loss volume depletion and rejuvenation surgery (Daily Telegraph).

About High Tech Medical Pty Ltd.



Founded in 1999, High Tech Medical is one of the most respected providers of specialist aesthetic medical devices across Australia and New Zealand. With over two decades of leadership, the company has introduced breakthrough technologies that support minimally invasive treatments, reduce patient risk and downtime, and improve clinical outcomes. High Tech Medical is known for its consultative approach—helping practitioners select and integrate complex, high-performance systems into their practices with confidence.

About ELIXIR MD, Inc.



Based in Irvine, California, ELIXIR MD, Inc. is a medical technology company redefining recovery in plastic surgery through non-invasive, perioperative innovations. Now operating in 18 markets—including a wholly owned subsidiary in Australia and New Zealand—our FDA-cleared ELIXIR MD™ technology is built to support faster healing and better outcomes for surgeons and their patients worldwide. www.ELIXIRMD.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elixir-md-launches-australia--new-zealand-subsidiary-in-exclusive-partnership-with-high-tech-medical-pty-ltd-302519806.html

SOURCE ELIXIR MD™