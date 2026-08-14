ELEPHAS BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP IN INDIA WITH NEUBERG DIAGNOSTICS

Partnership Expands Access to Personalized Oncology in India While Advancing the Company's Global Commercialization Strategy

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation, a private company that has developed an innovative live tissue platform for immunotherapy response prediction, today announced an exclusive partnership with India-based Neuberg Diagnostics, one of India's leading pathology and molecular diagnostics groups. Under the agreement, Neuberg will become Elephas' commercial partner in India, marking a significant step in Elephas' global commercialization strategy.

Elephas continues to pursue strategic partnerships with international organizations that share its mission of improving outcomes for patients undergoing immunotherapy. Together with Elephas, Neuberg will bring the elive™ platform into its own laboratory infrastructure, with the goal of launching its own clinical test in India by the end of 2026.

The partnership combines Neuberg's established oncology diagnostics expertise with Elephas' functional research platform. Pairing these complementary technologies provides oncologists with a more comprehensive view of cancer by integrating molecular profiling with live tumor functional testing.

Alongside the commercial agreement, Neuberg will serve as Elephas' research partner in India, processing tumor biopsy samples on the elive platform at its flagship laboratory in Ahmedabad. This research is expected to generate local evidence supporting the platform's performance as it moves toward broader adoption.

"We're excited to partner with Neuberg Diagnostics, a recognized leader in oncology diagnostics with an established presence across India," said Maneesh Arora, Elephas founder and CEO. "Pairing their molecular diagnostics expertise with the elive platform lays the groundwork to bring functional immunotherapy response assessment to oncology care in India."

"Knowing which patients will respond to immunotherapy is one of the hardest questions in cancer care. Pairing functional response data with molecular profiling brings greater confidence in getting patients to the right therapy sooner," said Dr Sandip Shah, Joint Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics.

About Elephas Biosciences

Elephas is a global leader in functional precision medicine. Our elive™ platform is a breakthrough live‑tissue technology designed to measure therapeutic response across oncology treatment.

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies and targeted therapies, only a fraction of patients receiving these treatments obtain a response, and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to a lack of accurate predictive biomarkers.

With the mission to tackle this growing dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex vivo platform to assess how live tumor tissue responds to oncology therapies. By preserving the native tumor microenvironment from a live core needle biopsy and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the elive™ platform provides a functional readout, offering valuable insight for treatment decisions.

To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Neuberg Diagnostics

Neuberg Diagnostics, headquartered in Chennai, is one of India's leading diagnostic service providers, with a presence in India, UAE, South Africa and the USA. The laboratories are accredited by CAP and NABL. The group has created accessibility to state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies and includes some of the finest clinical pathologists, oncopathologists, biochemists, geneticists and other certified clinical lab professionals, with the capability to perform over 6,000 varieties of pathological investigations. The group focuses on prevention, wellness programs and structured disease management programs for rare diseases using advanced technologies assisted by data science and AI tools. Neuberg currently processes over 30 million tests every year, generating quality reports across a network of 250+ labs in India.

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SOURCE Elephas