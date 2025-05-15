Element Biosciences Welcomes Dr. Madhuri Hegde to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences, Inc., a company democratizing access to advanced life science solutions, today announced that Madhuri Hegde, Ph.D., has joined its board of directors. Dr. Hegde currently serves as senior vice president and Chief Scientific Officer at Revvity, Inc., where she leads the strategic scientific direction of the company. A board-certified diplomate in clinical molecular genetics from the American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ABMGG), Dr. Hegde brings an incredible depth of experience that will shape Element’s growth and trajectory.

"Madhuri brings exceptional scientific leadership and a profound understanding of clinical genomics that aligns perfectly with Element's mission," said Molly He, CEO and co-founder of Element Biosciences. "Her extensive experience in translating biological discoveries into practical applications will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand access to the highest quality tools for biological research."

"Element Biosciences has demonstrated remarkable growth and innovation since its founding, with technology that is already transforming how we approach scientific discovery," Dr. Hegde said. "I look forward to joining the board and contributing to Element's vision of empowering researchers with accessible and superior research tools that will accelerate new scientific breakthroughs."

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a life science company democratizing access to advanced biological tools, driving impactful discoveries to benefit humanity. Through innovating every fundamental element of a biological assay system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

Media Contact

media@elembio.com