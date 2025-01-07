Electra Therapeutics to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electra Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing antibody therapies against novel targets for immunological diseases and cancer, today announced that it will present at the 43rd annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place on January 13-16, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.





Kathy Dong, PharmD, MBA, President and CEO of Electra Therapeutics, is scheduled to present an overview of the company and its lead drug candidate, ELA026, a first-in-class therapy in clinical development for secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH). The presentation details are:

Date: Thursday, January 16

Time: 8:30 a.m. PT

Location: The Westin St. Francis

Electra is advancing ELA026 as a frontline treatment for patients with sHLH, a rare, life-threatening hyperinflammatory disease for which there is no approved treatment, and the company plans to initiate a global pivotal study in 2025.

About Electra Therapeutics

Electra Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies against novel targets for immune disorders and cancer. The company’s lead product candidate, ELA026, is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets signal regulatory proteins (SIRP) on the cell surface of myeloid cells and T lymphocytes, and selectively depletes pathological immune cells. This novel approach has potential therapeutic benefit across numerous diseases. ELA026 is in clinical development for secondary hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (sHLH), a rare, life-threatening hyperinflammatory condition for which there is no approved treatment. The company is pursuing other disease indications for ELA026, as well as additional development candidates, including an antibody with selectivity for activated T lymphocytes for broad application in immunology and inflammation. For more information, please visit www.electra-therapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Kathryn Morris

The Yates Network LLC

914-204-6412

kathryn@theyatesnetwork.com