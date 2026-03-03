Bagsværd, Denmark, 2 March 2026 – The employees in Novo Nordisk A/S have completed the election of employee representatives to the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk A/S.

The following employee representatives were elected for the next four years:

Semsi Kilic Madsen (new)

Mette Bøjer Jensen (re-elected)

Elisabeth Dahl Christensen (re-elected)

Désirée Jantzen Asgreen (new)

The following were elected as substitutes for the employee-elected board members:

Trine Hartvig Kristiansen

Tamara Schmidt

Tanja Villumsen

Hassan Kassem

The newly elected employee representatives will join the Board of Directors following the annual general meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S on 26 March 2026. At the same time, the current board members Liselotte Hyveled and Tanja Villumsen, who did not run for election as employee representatives, will resign.

About employee-elected board members

According to the Danish Companies Act, the employees of Novo Nordisk A/S are entitled to be represented by half of the total shareholder-elected Board members. Employee-elected board members serve for a statutory four-year term and have the same rights, duties and responsibilities as shareholder-elected board members.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 68,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

