Elanco executive appointed as Neurizon’s Board Observer

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurizon® Therapeutics Limited (ASX: NUZ & NUZOA; OTCQB: NUZTF) ("Neurizon" or "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to advancing innovative treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Justine Conway as a Board Observer. Ms Conway currently serves as Global Head of Business Development at Elanco Animal Health ("Elanco") (NYSE: ELAN) and will participate in Neurizon's Board activities as Elanco's designated representative.

The appointment highlights the strength of Neurizon's relationship with Elanco, as well as Elanco's ongoing partnership with Neurizon. The appointment follows an exclusive global license agreement for Monepantel, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in NUZ-001 (refer ASX announcement: 2 July 2025). This agreement marks a major milestone for Neurizon and supports the Company's regulatory foundations, providing ongoing access to critical animal safety data and manufacturing data, key pillars required to support future clinical trials, potential regulatory approvals and global market entry.

Ms Conway is a seasoned healthcare professional with more than two decades of experience across the animal health and healthcare industries. She joined Elanco in 2020 as Global Head of Business Development, following an extensive investment banking career with Macquarie Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she held senior roles across Sydney, London and New York.

Her experience includes significant work across the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, executing numerous M&A transactions and capital raisings. She has deep expertise in animal health, leading major business development initiatives, the external innovation function, and a broad range of strategic transactions. She brings a strong global network and a proven track record in advancing complex commercial partnerships, financings and M&A.

As Board Observer, Ms Conway will be entitled to attend and participate in all Board and committee meetings but will not hold voting rights. The Company is confident that her industry expertise and strategic insight will support Neurizon as it advances NUZ-001 toward late-stage development and global commercialisation, as well as entry into the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial this quarter.

Non-Executive Chairman, Mr Sergio Duchini said: "Justine's appointment as Board Observer strengthens an already highly productive partnership with Elanco and brings exceptional global expertise into Neurizon's governance framework."

"Her deep experience in business development, strategic partnering, human and animal health, combined with Elanco's continued commitment to NUZ-001, will be invaluable as we advance towards late-stage development and prepare for entry into the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial."

"On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to take this opportunity to welcome her to the Company. We look forward to benefiting from her insight as we continue to advance towards regulatory submission and global commercialisation in the near term."

About Neurizon Therapeutics Limited

Neurizon Therapeutics Limited (ASX: NUZ) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Neurizon is developing its lead drug candidate, NUZ-001, for the treatment of ALS, which is the most common form of motor neurone disease. Neurizon's strategy is to accelerate access to effective ALS treatments for patients while exploring the potential of NUZ-001 for broader neurodegenerative applications. Through international collaborations and rigorous clinical programs, Neurizon is dedicated to creating new horizons for patients and families impacted by complex neural disorders. NUZ-001 is an investigational product and is not approved for commercial use in any jurisdiction.

