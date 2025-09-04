Eisai to Present Latest Data on Lemborexant and Novel Orexin Receptor Agonist E2086 at The World Sleep 2025

TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today that the company will deliver a total of 11 presentations, including clinical data on the selective orexin 2 receptor agonist (OX2R) E2086 and the latest findings on its in-house discovered orexin receptor antagonist lemborexant (product name: DAYVIGO®) at the World Sleep Congress (World Sleep 2025) to be held in Singapore from September 5 to 10.

Key presentations include results from the Phase Ib clinical study exploring the efficacy (Proof of Mechanism) of E2086 in people diagnosed with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) and the Phase IV clinical study (SELENADE Study) investigating the effect of lemborexant in people whose insomnia was comorbid with depressive episodes of major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder (Poster 3-133). The company will also host a symposium introducing the latest evidence on lemborexant in Asia.

Eisai considers neurology, including sleep disorders such as insomnia and narcolepsy, as a therapeutic area of focus. Eisai strives to create innovative products in therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs as soon as possible, and will further contribute to addressing the diverse needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, those living with neurological diseases and their families.

Oral Presentations

Asset Presentation Date and Time (Local) Title E2086 Sep. 8 (Mon.) 10:05 – 10:18 AM E2086, a Selective Orexin Receptor-2 Agonist, Promotes Wakefulness in



Patients with Narcolepsy Type-1

Poster Presentations

Asset, Presentation Date Poster number, Title Lemborexant Sep. 7 (Sun.) Poster 1-121 Safety and Efficacy of Lemborexant in Indian Adult Patients with Insomnia:



A Phase 4, Prospective, Multicenter, Real-World Study Lemborexant Sep. 8 (Mon.) Poster 2-155 The Effects of Lemborexant on Subjective Sleep Parameters in Insomnia



Patients Based on Sleep State Misperception Lemborexant Sep. 8 (Mon.) Poster 2-158 Consistency of Objective Results on Sleep Onset and Sleep Maintenance



Parameters From Global Studies of Lemborexant Lemborexant Sep. 8 (Mon.) Poster 2-163 The Impact of Lemborexant on Gut Microbiota Composition in Insomnia



Treatment Lemborexant Sep. 8 (Mon.) Poster 2-171 Effect of Lemborexant on Subjective Sleep Parameters in Participants with



Insomnia Disorder: A Post Hoc Analysis of a Phase 3, Randomized Study in



China Lemborexant Sep. 8 (Mon.) Poster 2-178 The Effects of Lemborexant on Objective Sleep Parameters in Insomnia



Patients Based on Sleep State Misperception Lemborexant Sep. 9 (Tue.) Poster 3-125 Interpreting Adverse Events of Somnolence with Lemborexant in Clinical



Trials Lemborexant Sep. 9 (Tue.) Poster 3-133 Effect of Lemborexant in Patients with Insomnia Comorbid with Depressive



Episodes (SELENADE Study) Lemborexant Sep. 9 (Tue.) Poster 3-149 Efficacy and Safety of Lemborexant in South Korean Participants with



Insomnia Disorder: Results from a Randomized Phase 2 Bridging Study Lemborexant Sep. 9 (Tue.) Poster 3-150 One-Month Follow-Up Results of Patient-Reported Outcomes for



Lemborexant treatment in Chinese Patients with Insomnia (PROEM): a



Multicenter, Prospective, Real-world Observational Study

Eisai-Sponsored Symposium: RISE – Regional Insights in Sleep Excellence



Sep.8 (Mon.) 12:45-13:45 PM

Title Evolving National Guidelines: The 2025 Thailand/Thai Framework for Insomnia Management Real-World Use of Lemborexant in Japan: Insights from the SELENADE Study

This release discusses investigational uses of agents in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such investigational agent will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

MEDIA CONTACTS Eisai Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department, TEL: +81-(0)3-3817-5120 Eisai Europe, Ltd. EMEA Communications Department + 44 (0) 797 487 9419 Eisai Inc. (U.S.) Libby Holman + 1-201-753-1945

[Notes to editors]

About lemborexant (product name: DAYVIGO)



Lemborexant, an orexin receptor antagonist, is Eisai's in-house discovered and developed small molecule that inhibits orexin neurotransmission by binding competitively to the two subtypes of orexin receptors (orexin receptor 1 and 2). Fast on/off receptor kinetics of lemborexant to orexin receptors may influence lemborexant's potential to facilitate improvements in sleep onset and maintenance with minimal morning residual effects. It has been approved for the treatment of insomnia in more than 25 countries including Japan , the United States , China , Canada , Australia and countries in Asia and the Middle East .







About E2086



E2086 is Eisai's in house discovered novel selective orexin 2 receptor agonist. Nonclinical studies have demonstrated statistically significant increases in time spent awake and significant reductions in rates of cataplexy. Individuals with a deficiency of orexin demonstrate excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), as exemplified by patients with narcolepsy Type 1, demonstrate a loss of orexinergic neurons, and low cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) orexin levels. E2086 has the potential to improve patients' symptoms by enhancing orexin receptor activity.







About narcolepsy



Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder with that is characterized by EDS. Narcolepsy is classified into two subtypes, type 1 (narcolepsy with cataplexy) and type 2 (narcolepsy without cataplexy). Disease burden is high because of problems with fatigue, cognition, and persistence of residual symptoms despite treatment.1

References 1. Maski. K, et.al. Listening to the Patient Voice in Narcolepsy: Diagnostic Delay, Disease Burden, and Treatment



Efficacy. J. Clinical Sleep Medicine. 2017, 13 (3) p419-, https://jcsm.aasm.org/doi/pdf/10.5664/jcsm.6494

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eisai-to-present-latest-data-on-lemborexant-and-novel-orexin-receptor-agonist-e2086-at-the-world-sleep-2025-302545764.html

SOURCE Eisai Inc.