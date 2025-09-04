SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Eisai to Present Latest Data on Lemborexant and Novel Orexin Receptor Agonist E2086 at The World Sleep 2025

September 4, 2025 | 
4 min read

TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today that the company will deliver a total of 11 presentations, including clinical data on the selective orexin 2 receptor agonist (OX2R) E2086 and the latest findings on its in-house discovered orexin receptor antagonist lemborexant (product name: DAYVIGO®) at the World Sleep Congress (World Sleep 2025) to be held in Singapore from September 5 to 10.

Key presentations include results from the Phase Ib clinical study exploring the efficacy (Proof of Mechanism) of E2086 in people diagnosed with narcolepsy type 1 (NT1) and the Phase IV clinical study (SELENADE Study) investigating the effect of lemborexant in people whose insomnia was comorbid with depressive episodes of major depressive disorder and bipolar disorder (Poster 3-133). The company will also host a symposium introducing the latest evidence on lemborexant in Asia.

Eisai considers neurology, including sleep disorders such as insomnia and narcolepsy, as a therapeutic area of focus. Eisai strives to create innovative products in therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs as soon as possible, and will further contribute to addressing the diverse needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, those living with neurological diseases and their families.

Oral Presentations

Asset

Presentation Date 

and Time (Local)

Title

E2086

Sep. 8 (Mon.)

10:05 – 10:18 AM

E2086, a Selective Orexin Receptor-2 Agonist, Promotes Wakefulness in

Patients with Narcolepsy Type-1

Poster Presentations

Asset, Presentation Date

Poster number, Title

Lemborexant

Sep. 7 (Sun.)

Poster 1-121

Safety and Efficacy of Lemborexant in Indian Adult Patients with Insomnia:

A Phase 4, Prospective, Multicenter, Real-World Study

Lemborexant

Sep. 8 (Mon.)

Poster 2-155

The Effects of Lemborexant on Subjective Sleep Parameters in Insomnia

Patients Based on Sleep State Misperception

Lemborexant

Sep. 8 (Mon.)

Poster 2-158

Consistency of Objective Results on Sleep Onset and Sleep Maintenance

Parameters From Global Studies of Lemborexant

Lemborexant

Sep. 8 (Mon.)

Poster 2-163

The Impact of Lemborexant on Gut Microbiota Composition in Insomnia

Treatment

Lemborexant

Sep. 8 (Mon.)

Poster 2-171

Effect of Lemborexant on Subjective Sleep Parameters in Participants with

Insomnia Disorder: A Post Hoc Analysis of a Phase 3, Randomized Study in

China

Lemborexant

Sep. 8 (Mon.)

Poster 2-178

The Effects of Lemborexant on Objective Sleep Parameters in Insomnia

Patients Based on Sleep State Misperception

Lemborexant

Sep. 9 (Tue.)

Poster 3-125

Interpreting Adverse Events of Somnolence with Lemborexant in Clinical

Trials

Lemborexant

Sep. 9 (Tue.)

Poster 3-133

Effect of Lemborexant in Patients with Insomnia Comorbid with Depressive

Episodes (SELENADE Study)

Lemborexant

Sep. 9 (Tue.)

Poster 3-149

Efficacy and Safety of Lemborexant in South Korean Participants with

Insomnia Disorder: Results from a Randomized Phase 2 Bridging Study

Lemborexant

Sep. 9 (Tue.)

Poster 3-150

One-Month Follow-Up Results of Patient-Reported Outcomes for

Lemborexant treatment in Chinese Patients with Insomnia (PROEM): a

Multicenter, Prospective, Real-world Observational Study

Eisai-Sponsored Symposium: RISE – Regional Insights in Sleep Excellence

Sep.8 (Mon.) 12:45-13:45 PM

Title

Evolving National Guidelines: The 2025 Thailand/Thai Framework for Insomnia Management

Real-World Use of Lemborexant in Japan: Insights from the SELENADE Study

This release discusses investigational uses of agents in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that such investigational agent will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Public Relations Department,

TEL: +81-(0)3-3817-5120

 

Eisai Europe, Ltd.

EMEA Communications Department

+ 44 (0) 797 487 9419

 

Eisai Inc. (U.S.)

Libby Holman

+ 1-201-753-1945

[Notes to editors]

  1. About lemborexant (product name: DAYVIGO)

    Lemborexant, an orexin receptor antagonist, is Eisai's in-house discovered and developed small molecule that inhibits orexin neurotransmission by binding competitively to the two subtypes of orexin receptors (orexin receptor 1 and 2). Fast on/off receptor kinetics of lemborexant to orexin receptors may influence lemborexant's potential to facilitate improvements in sleep onset and maintenance with minimal morning residual effects. It has been approved for the treatment of insomnia in more than 25 countries including Japan, the United States, China, Canada, Australia and countries in Asia and the Middle East.



  2. About E2086

    E2086 is Eisai's in house discovered novel selective orexin 2 receptor agonist. Nonclinical studies have demonstrated statistically significant increases in time spent awake and significant reductions in rates of cataplexy. Individuals with a deficiency of orexin demonstrate excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), as exemplified by patients with narcolepsy Type 1, demonstrate a loss of orexinergic neurons, and low cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) orexin levels. E2086 has the potential to improve patients' symptoms by enhancing orexin receptor activity.



  3. About narcolepsy

    Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder with that is characterized by EDS. Narcolepsy is classified into two subtypes, type 1 (narcolepsy with cataplexy) and type 2 (narcolepsy without cataplexy). Disease burden is high because of problems with fatigue, cognition, and persistence of residual symptoms despite treatment.1

References

1.

Maski. K, et.al. Listening to the Patient Voice in Narcolepsy: Diagnostic Delay, Disease Burden, and Treatment

Efficacy. J. Clinical Sleep Medicine. 2017, 13 (3) p419-, https://jcsm.aasm.org/doi/pdf/10.5664/jcsm.6494

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eisai-to-present-latest-data-on-lemborexant-and-novel-orexin-receptor-agonist-e2086-at-the-world-sleep-2025-302545764.html

SOURCE Eisai Inc.

Asia Japan Data
Eisai Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Lilly’s Obesity Pill Heads to the FDA, AbbVie Bets on Psychedelics, HHS Unveils More Change
August 27, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
a 3D rendering of a capsule-shaped pill showcases the flag of United State of America and flag of China
China
Pharma Spent More Than $48B in China in H1, Eclipsing Total 2024 Haul
August 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
Why AI Won’t Save the 90% of Clinical Trials That Still Fail
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
From Chat Bots to World Order: The Race for the 21st Century’s Operating System
August 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis