Eikon Therapeutics Announces Availability of Six Abstracts for Presentation at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology

Presentations to cover progress across Eikon’s most advanced clinical-stage programs

Updated data will include those derived from trials of EIK1001, for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”), EIK1003, as a monotherapy or in combination in the treatment of patients with breast, ovarian, prostate, or pancreatic cancer, and EIK1005, which is designed to improve treatment of patients whose tumors demonstrate certain DNA replication abnormalities.

MILLBRAE, Calif., May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eikon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIKN) (“Eikon”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs, today announced the publication of full-text abstracts from its lead programs to be presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago beginning on 29 May 2026. The six accepted presentations highlight clinical progress across Eikon’s pipeline, including the TLR7 and TLR8 dual-agonist EIK1001 trials in NSCLC and advanced melanoma, updated data for its highly selective PARP1 inhibitor EIK1003, and early development progress for the WRN inhibitor candidate EIK1005.

“We look forward to presenting these data at the ASCO Annual Meeting, which reflect the breadth of our oncology pipeline and our focus on advancing novel therapeutic approaches across multiple mechanisms and treatment settings,” said Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Eikon. “Our programs are evaluating both monotherapy and combination strategies in patients with advanced disease, with the goal of generating insights that can inform patient selection, optimize treatment approaches, and ultimately support future registration of these novel therapeutics.”

2026 ASCO Abstract Titles and Presentation Details:

EIK1001

Title: Efficacy, safety and cytokine profiling with addition of the toll-like receptor (TLR) 7/8 dual agonist EIK1001 to Standard of Care First-Line Therapy: the Phase 2 TeLuRide-005 trial in Stage 4 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Title: Adaptive Phase 2/3 Study of EIK1001, a TLR7/8 Dual Agonist, in Combination with Pembrolizumab, as First-Line Therapy in Participants with Advanced Melanoma (TeLuRide-006)

Title: A Phase 2/3 Study of EIK1001 in Combination with Pembrolizumab and Chemotherapy in Participants with Stage 4 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (TeLuRide-008)

EIK1003

Title: EIK1003, a PARP1-selective inhibitor, in combination with paclitaxel (PTX): Initial combination and updated monotherapy results from a Phase 1/2 study EIK1003-001 in advanced solid tumors

EIK1005

Title: First-in-Human Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and PK of EIK1005, a Novel WRN Inhibitor in Healthy Participants

Title: Phase 1/2 Study of the novel Werner helicase inhibitor EIK1005 as Monotherapy and in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors, including MSI-H or dMMR Tumors

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. Eikon’s initial focus is oncology, where it is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need that could eventually become critical medicines for the treatment of various cancers. Eikon deploys its technology platform, including its proprietary single molecule tracking system, to develop internally-derived novel therapies, while also leveraging the deep expertise of its management team to in-license promising assets. Eikon’s vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. For more information, visit www.eikontx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the therapeutic potential of Eikon’s product candidates; the timing for anticipated data readouts; expected milestones and business objectives for 2026 and beyond, including Eikon’s anticipated presentations at the ASCO Annual Meeting; and other statements regarding Eikon’s future operations, financial performance, financial position, prospects, objectives, strategies and other future events.

These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: our limited operating history; our significant net losses incurred since inception and the likelihood of incurring additional losses for the foreseeable future; our need for substantial additional funding; the early stage of development of many of our product candidates and the possibility that our product candidates may fail in development; our dependence on the success of our current product candidates; our ability to leverage our technology platform to enable more informed drug research and development; legal and regulatory risks; intellectual property-related risks; and those risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Eikon’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 11, 2026, and in other public filings with the SEC in the future.

As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Eikon undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors

Alfred “Freddie” Bowie, Ph.D., CFO

ir@eikontx.com

Media

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com