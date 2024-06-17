SUBSCRIBE
Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon is a pioneering drug discovery and development company that leverages superior engineering and high-performance computing to analyze single molecule protein behavior in living cells. We are engineering a battery of innovative tools and technologies for biological exploration in drug discovery and beyond.

Eikon thrives on the energy and creativity of interdisciplinary teams. We are physicists and chemists, biologists and engineers. We spend our days context-switching between multiple scientific languages. We work with lasers, super-resolution microscopes, and robot arms. We leverage machine learning, cell line engineering, and the collective intelligence of world-class scientists and technologists to observe therapeutically relevant biology in a way no one has before.

We’re endlessly curious, intellectually honest and we love what we do. We’re driven to learn the true mechanisms of biology and pharmacology at the molecular level, to make the biggest difference in as many lives as possible.

3929 Point Eden Way
Hayward, CA 94545
Visit website
NEWS

Deals
Eikon Acquires Broad Development Pipeline, Raises $106M in Series C Funding
Roger Perlmutter’s company announced the addition Thursday of myriad early- to mid-stage assets in the cancer and neurodegenerative disease spaces.
June 1, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
BioSpace NextGen Bio 2022 Winners: Where are They Now?
BioSpace checked in with some of the members of our NextGen Bio Class of 2022 to see what they’ve done to earn their place on the list - and what’s on the horizon.
October 25, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie

Job Trends
Biogen Expected to Cut Costs by $1B as Industry Braves Economic Instability
Biogen expects to lay off a potential 1,000 staffers in an effort to cut about $1 billion in costs, according to The Boston Globe, while 10x Genomics and Talis Biomedical also cut staff.
August 9, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry

Job Trends
Pfizer and Eikon Expand East Coast Presence with New York Facilities
Pfizer is looking to strengthen its grip on mRNA research and development with a $470 million new facility, and Eikon is planning to open a 25,000 facility. Both will be based in New York.
July 21, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Jazmine Colatriano, M.S.

Business
Ken Frazier Joins Board of Eikon, which is Looking Like “Merck 2.0"
Kenneth Frazier, executive chairman and former chief executive officer of Merck, joins former colleagues Roger Perlmutter and Roy Baynes at the well-financed company.
April 1, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 25
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
March 24, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown

Business
Merck Bids Fond Farewell to Roy Baynes who Joins Eikon
Merck has announced the retirement of Dr. Roy D. Baynes, head of global clinical development and chief medical officer of Merck Research Laboratories.
March 23, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen

Business
Eikon Boasts Stellar Leadership Lineup and Massive $518 Million Series B
Founded in 2014 and number 3 on BioSpace’s NextGen Bio “Class of 2022” life science startups to watch, Eikon Therapeutics today closed on a Series B financing worth $517.8 million.
January 6, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry

Predicting the Life Sciences Investment Market in 2022
Mark Charest, Ph.D., of LifeSci Fund Management, said the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will set the tone for biotech stock performance in 1H 2022.
January 5, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN THE PRESS
Biotech Bay
Eikon Therapeutics Announces Multiple Abstracts to be Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
May 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Eikon Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Updates at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Biotech Bay
Eikon Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
December 18, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Business
Eikon Therapeutics Announces the Election of Robert L. Huffines to its Board of Directors
December 4, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Eikon Therapeutics Announces Business Update, Highlighting Pipeline and Clinical Development Progress
September 11, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Cleave Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of Clinical and Preclinical Assets
July 20, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Impact Therapeutics Entered into Global Partnership with Eikon Therapeutics to Develop and Commercialize PARP1 Selective Inhibitors
June 1, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Biotech Bay
Eikon Therapeutics Builds Leading Clinical Development Organization with Appointment of Senior Team with Extensive Industry Expertise
June 1, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Biotech Bay
Eikon Therapeutics Acquires Global Rights to Clinical-Stage Assets and Announces Emerging Drug Development Pipeline
June 1, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
Eikon Therapeutics Announces Lease for East Coast Base of Operations in New York City
July 21, 2022
 · 
2 min read
