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Edwards Lifesciences to Host Earnings Conference Call on November 4, 2026

October 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) plans to announce its operating results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026 after the market closes on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day to discuss those results.



To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 704-2848 or (201) 389-0893. The call will also be available live and archived on the “Investor Relations” section of the Edwards website at ir.edwards.com.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is the leading global structural heart innovation company, driven by a passion to improve patient lives. Through breakthrough technologies, world-class evidence and partnerships with clinicians and healthcare stakeholders, our employees are inspired by our patient-focused culture to deliver life-changing innovations to those who need them most. Discover more at www.edwards.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Edwards, Edwards Lifesciences, and the stylized E logo are trademarks of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


Contacts

Media Contact: Eric Endicott media@edwards.com
Investor Contact: Gerianne Sarte Investor_Relations@edwards.com

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