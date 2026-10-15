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Editas Medicine Announces Poster Presentations at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 33rd Annual Congress and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

October 14, 2026 | 
2 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a pioneering gene editing company focused on developing transformative medicines for serious diseases, today announced two poster presentations at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 33rd Annual Congress, to be held October 27-30, 2026, in Hamburg, Germany.

  • European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Congress
    Title: Novel targeted LNP delivery achieved in vivo CAR-T cell generation resulting in therapeutically relevant B-cell depletion
    Session Date and Time: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. CET
    Session Title: Poster Session 1
    Presenter: Harry An, Director, Process Development, Editas Medicine
    Final Abstract Number: P0361

    Title: Development of a configurable, GMP-ready manufacturing platform for targeted LNP therapeutics
    Session Date and Time: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. CET
    Session Title: Poster Session 1
    Presenter: Harry An, Director, Process Development, Editas Medicine
    Final Abstract Number: P0781

Abstracts can be accessed on the conference website as they become available, and presentations will also be posted to the “Posters & Presentations” section of the Company’s website during the conferences.

In addition, management will participate in the following upcoming investor conference in November:

  • Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference 
    Format: Fireside Chat
    Date and Time: November 10, 2026, 2:30 p.m. ET
    Location: Boston, Massachusetts

To access the live webcast of Editas Medicine’s Fireside Chat, please visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.editasmedicine.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Editas Medicine
As a pioneering gene editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of CRISPR genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of transformative in vivo medicines for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize durable, precision in vivo gene editing medicines for a broad class of diseases. Editas Medicine is the exclusive licensee of Broad Institute’s Cas12a patent estate and Broad Institute and Harvard University’s Cas9 patent estates for human medicines. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

ir@editasmed.com
media@editasmed.com


Massachusetts Events Cell therapy
Editas Medicine
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