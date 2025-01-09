SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dyne Therapeutics to Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast to Review New Clinical Data from the ACHIEVE Trial Friday, January 10 at 8:00 a.m. ET

January 9, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage neuromuscular disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced it plans to report new clinical data from the Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE clinical trial on January 10, 2025, and to host a webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET. The company intends to issue a press release prior to the start of the event.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

The live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website, and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available. To view the live webcast and replay, please visit https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on discovering and advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. Leveraging the modularity of its FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing targeted therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue and the central nervous system (CNS). Dyne has a broad pipeline for neuromuscular diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Investors
Mike Hencke
Kendall Investor Relations
ir@dyne-tx.com

Media
Stacy Nartker
Dyne Therapeutics
snartker@dyne-tx.com
781-317-1938

Massachusetts Events Phase I Phase II
Dyne Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Mechanical weight scale, body mass control concept : Bathroom scale on pale blue wood background. Analog scale operated with spring that pressure is calibrated to translate tension into a mass readout.
Obesity
Metsera Touts ‘Powerful’ Weight Loss Results—Again
January 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Missed Target
ALS
Denali Suffers Another ALS Fail With Phase II/III Flop
January 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business people shaking hand in China.
Antibody drug conjugate
Roche Kicks Off 2025 Committing a Potential $1B for Another ADC From China
January 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Art collage, hands and falling coins in orange circle. Modern design of finance and business.
Venture Capitalists
To Attract VC Dollars in 2025, Biopharma Must Bring the Data: Pitchbook
December 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong