DRI Healthcare Trust Comments on FDA Delay for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ Sebetralstat PDUFA Goal Date Due to FDA Resourcing Constraints

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - DRI Healthcare Trust (TSX: DHT.UN) (TSX: DHT.U) (the "Trust") today announced KalVista Pharmaceuticals ("KalVista") has disclosed that it has received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") that the FDA will not meet the June 17, 2025 PDUFA goal date for the New Drug Application (NDA) for sebetralstat, due to a heavy workload and agency resourcing issues. KalVista commented that the FDA has not requested additional data or studies and has communicated to KalVista that it anticipates delivering a decision within approximately four weeks.

KalVista issued its own press release with the announcement earlier today (link).

