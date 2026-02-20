Doseology Appoints Larry Latowsky as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (PINK: DOSEF) (FSE: VU70) ("Doseology" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Larry Latowsky as a director and the Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective February 18, 2026.

Doseology is focused on developing precision-controlled oral delivery systems within the emerging oral stimulant category. Guided by harm-reduction-oriented design principles, the Company aims to improve predictability and control in innovative consumer stimulant formats. As an early-stage platform company, Doseology is intentionally building its foundation—covering governance, intellectual property, and repeatable delivery systems—prior to scaling commercialization and broader growth initiatives.

The appointment of Mr. Latowsky reflects the Company's confidence in both the timing of the category and the capability of its team to execute. His extensive experience operating at the intersection of public markets, institutional-scale enterprises, and regulated consumer health businesses is expected to strengthen Doseology's governance, capital-markets strategy, and overall strategic decision-making as it advances from early innovation toward broader commercialization.

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Latowsky 4,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 6,000 performance share units ("PSUs"). The RSUs will vest monthly over a period of 36 months. The PSUs shall vest upon achievement of certain performance milestones.

Doseology's strategy is informed by the maturity of regulated oral stimulant and nicotine-adjacent formats in European markets, where modern oral delivery systems are well established, and by the growing acceptance of better-for-you oral alternatives in North America. In this environment, disciplined execution, thoughtful product architecture, and credible leadership are key differentiators as the category evolves.

North America presents a large addressable market for oral stimulant and nicotine-adjacent formats, characterized currently by a limited number of scaled participants and a fragmented offerings landscape. Doseology believes this structure creates a compelling opportunity for teams capable of building durable platforms through governance, strategic execution, and network-driven partnerships—rather than rapid, undisciplined expansion.

Mr. Latowsky, a graduate of the University of Toronto Rotman School of Management and the Institute of Corporate Directors of Canada, brings expertise in Corporate Governance. He has served on numerous profit and non-profit boards, both public and private, demonstrating a broad commitment to governance excellence. His background includes working alongside institutional investors, public-market stakeholders, and strategic acquirers—experience directly relevant as Doseology continues to build credibility with shareholders and the broader investment community.

Most notably, Mr. Latowsky previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Katz Group Canada, the parent organization of Rexall – Pharma Plus, IDA, and Guardian Drug stores, one of Canada's most established pharmacy chains. During his tenure, Katz Group Canada operated a nationwide retail pharmacy network of 1,500 locations. The value and operational foundation he established as CEO played a significant role in enhancing the company's attractiveness and strategic positioning, ultimately facilitating its acquisition by McKesson Corporation in a deal valued at approximately C$3 billion. This experience provided him with direct exposure to institutional-scale transactions, public-company counterparties, and governance standards associated with large-cap acquirers.

In addition, Mr. Latowsky served as Chairman of the Board for Well.ca, one of Canada's leading health and wellness e-commerce platforms. His involvement offers valuable insight into scaling direct-to-consumer health platforms and navigating ownership transitions within broadly governed environments.

He also held executive roles as President and CEO of Drug Trading Company Limited, overseeing pharmacy banners including I.D.A. and Guardian Drugs, and served as CEO of ProPharm Technology and DC Labs—an integrated pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging platform. His operational experience within regulated manufacturing and distribution environments is expected to support Doseology's focus on disciplined execution, compliance, and scalable production as it advances its oral delivery systems.

"Larry's appointment strengthens Doseology at a critical early stage," said Chris Jackson, CEO of Doseology Sciences Inc. "His experience building and governing scaled platforms, combined with his confidence in our strategy and team, reinforces our belief that Doseology is well positioned to execute thoughtfully and create meaningful long-term value for shareholders."

"What attracted me to Doseology is the clarity of its strategy and the quality of its team," said Mr. Latowsky. "The Company is approaching an emerging category with discipline, purpose, and a focus on execution. I am confident that, together, leveraging our networks and collective experience, we can build a durable platform and unlock significant long-term value."

About Doseology Sciences Inc. ( CSE: MOOD | PINK: DOSEF | FSE: VU70 )

Doseology Sciences Inc. is an early-stage platform company dedicated to developing precision-controlled, science-backed oral delivery systems within the oral stimulant category. Guided by harm-reduction-oriented design principles, the Company emphasizes intellectual property development and disciplined execution to create scalable solutions aimed at sustainable, long-term value creation.

For more information:



doseology.com



feedthatbrain.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Chris Jackson



CEO, Director



Doseology Sciences Inc.

Investor & Media Contact:



Email: hello@doseology.com



Phone: 604.908.3095

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company's prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law. For more information, investors should review the Company's filings which are available on SEDAR+.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858641/5816440/Doseology_Sciences_Inc_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doseology-appoints-larry-latowsky-as-executive-chairman-of-the-board-of-directors-302693542.html

SOURCE Doseology Sciences Inc.