Press Releases

Dianthus Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss the Interim Responder Analysis Results of the Phase 3 Captivate Trial of Claseprubart in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

March 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases, today announced a conference call and webcast to discuss the interim responder analysis results from Part A of the Phase 3 CAPTIVATE trial of claseprubart in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) scheduled for tomorrow, Monday, March 9, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Conference Call & Webcast Information
To access the live conference call by phone, please register here. Conference call participants in the question and answer session should pre-register to receive the dial-in number and personal PIN. 

The live webcast may be accessed via the Investors section of the Dianthus Therapeutics website at https://investor.dianthustx.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

About Dianthus Therapeutics
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation therapies to transform the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who aim to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Contact
Jennifer Davis Ruff
Dianthus Therapeutics
jdavisruff@dianthustx.com


