Dexcom Showcases Breakthrough Outcomes for People With Type 2 Diabetes and Product Roadmap at ATTD 2026

New registry study data shows that long-term use of Dexcom G7 supports weight management and lowers A1C for people with Type 2 diabetes who aren’t on insulin therapy 1 , reinforcing the need to broaden CGM access beyond insulin-treated populations.

During its symposium on Thursday, March 12, Dexcom will share upcoming product features across its global portfolio.

Two in-booth, expert-led presentations on Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13 will showcase the first consensus‑based CGM competency framework to give healthcare professionals a clear, role‑aligned structure for delivering confident, consistent CGM support.2

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in glucose biosensing, will present new findings that showcase the benefits of its glucose biosensing technology for people with all types of diabetes and share more details about future product features across its global portfolio at the upcoming 19th annual Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes Conference in Barcelona, March 11-14, 2026.

“There is no better global stage than ATTD to showcase how we’re shaping the future of glucose biosensing around the world. This year's conference is especially meaningful for me as it marks my first major diabetes industry event as CEO," said Jake Leach, president and chief executive officer at Dexcom. "The data presented at ATTD reinforces the need for Dexcom CGM to become the standard of care for all people with Type 2 diabetes, including those not using insulin. That growing body of evidence, combined with our continued innovation across the Dexcom portfolio, reflects our broader ambition to transform diabetes care and advance metabolic health worldwide.”

New evidence shows how Dexcom CGM can help improve long-term health and reduce hospitalizations across diabetes types1,3-4

Dexcom is presenting several abstracts during the annual conference showcasing clinical and real-world evidence that support the benefits of glucose biosensing. Key abstract highlights include:

One-year real-world impact of Dexcom CGM on HbA1c in non-insulin-treated Type 2 diabetes: evidence from U.S. primary care A multi-center primary care registry showed that after one year of Dexcom G7 use, people with Type 2 diabetes not using insulin saw significant improvement in A1C and weight management, supporting the benefits and importance of access to Dexcom CGM for all people with Type 2 diabetes. 1

Dexcom CGM initiation is associated with reductions in diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA)-related hospitalizations and emergency room visits in children and adults with Type 1 diabetes Claims data reported lower DKA-related hospitalizations and ER visits with Dexcom CGM use. The results suggest the combination of Dexcom's real-time glucose readings and alerts are associated with significant reductions in DKA-related hospitalizations and ER visits in both children and adults with Type 1 diabetes. 3

A prospective, multi-center study of a CGM-informed basal insulin therapy optimization system in people with Type 2 diabetes A feasibility study revealed Dexcom Smart Basal 4



Dexcom’s upcoming product roadmap and commitment to innovation and education

ATTD in-person and virtual attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Dexcom’s continued innovation and commitment to improving CGM education by attending the following symposia and presentations:

Dexcom symposium: ‘Dexcom technology, innovation and clinical implications: Current portfolio, near and long-term vision’ – Thursday, March 12 from 2:40-4:10 p.m. CET, in 'Auditorium'. Highlighting the company’s vision across its near-term product portfolio both for Dexcom products geared towards those with diabetes and the company’s move into the health and wellness sector with Stelo. Topics will include upcoming features in Dexcom G7 and Dexcom G7 15 Day, Dexcom ONE+, Stelo, Clarity and a high-level introduction to our next generation sensor.

Dexcom symposium: ‘Transforming diabetes care: The power of Dexcom CGM from prediabetes to insulin therapy’ – Friday, March 13 from 8:30-9:20 a.m. CET, in Hall 113, Level P1. Showcasing the benefits of early CGM use in prediabetes, its role in optimizing therapy in Type 2 diabetes before insulin, and how Dexcom Smart Basal supports reliable and effective basal insulin initiation and titration.

E-poster: ‘A reference framework for CGM training and education among healthcare providers’ – Thursday, March 12 th from 10:10 – 10:25 a.m. CET and Friday, March 13 th from 10:45 – 11:00 a.m. CET, at the Dexcom booth, 14A Level P0. Presenting the first consensus‑based CGM competency framework to give healthcare professionals a clear, role‑aligned structure for delivering confident, consistent CGM support, with Prof. Pratik Choudhary, Principle Author (Thursday) and Prof. Julia Mader, Primary Author (Friday). Dexcom is utilizing the framework, to deliver Dexcom Academy, the first HCP education platform guided by HCP insights. The Dexcom Academy platform is now available



Dexcom’s presence at ATTD builds on the company’s recent retail launch of Dexcom G7 15 Day in the United States, further demonstrating the company’s leadership and continued commitment to driving forward product innovation, evidence generation and CGM education for the entire industry.

For more information about Dexcom presentations at ATTD and to register to virtually attend the conference, visit https://attd.kenes.com/.

About Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative biosensing technology. Founded in 1999, Dexcom has pioneered and set the standard in glucose biosensing for more than 25 years. Its technology has transformed how people manage diabetes and track their glucose, helping them feel more in control and live more confidently.

Dexcom. Discover what you’re made of. For more information, visit www.dexcom.com.

