SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Dentsply Sirona to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced its participation at upcoming conferences.

  • Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 8, 2025, at 2:35 pm ET
  • Baird Global Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2025, at 1:25 pm ET

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast and audio webcast replay by visiting the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world’s largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona’s innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona’s headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company’s shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Wade Moody
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com


North Carolina Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Raleigh, North Carolina, skyline
Job Trends
7 Companies Hiring in North Carolina
July 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Medical characters fighting the epidemic flat vector concept operation hand drawn illustration
Obesity
Analysts Home In on Safety as Novo, Lilly, Amgen Highlight Weight Loss Data at ADA
June 27, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PATSNAP
Webinar: Beyond Theory: Real-World AI Wins in Life Science R&D, Faster & Smarter
June 25, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: (From L) Joe Ross, Camille Bedrosian, Emil Kakkis and Heather McKenzie
Rare diseases
FDA Conditional Pathway Not Necessary, Rare Disease Experts Say, While Applauding Intent
June 24, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie