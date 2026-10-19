Defence Therapeutics Wins Best Poster Award and Takes Center Stage at World ADC San Diego 2026, a Key Recognition in the Field Highlighting the Potential of Its Accum Platform

Gail Lewis, PhD, Distinguished Scientist, Discovery Oncology, Genentech;

Rakesh Dixit, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Bionavigen Oncology; and

John Lambert, PhD, internationally recognized ADC expert and member of Defence Therapeutics' Board of Directors, who contributed through a pre-recorded presentation.

About Defence Therapeutics:

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology company developing next-generation precision oncology therapeutics using its proprietary Accumdrug-delivery platform, is pleased to announce two significant achievements at World ADC San Diego 2026, held October 12-15:These achievements highlight the growing recognition of Defence's Accumtechnology within the global ADC community. World ADC is a leading international scientific conference bringing together scientists, biotechnology innovators and pharmaceutical companies at the forefront of ADC development.The recognition comes at a pivotal time as Defence advances its strategy to establish Accumas an enabling technology for next-generation ADCs through scientific collaborations, ADC-enhancement profiling programs and pharmaceutical partnerships.Defence received thefor its scientific presentation entitledpresented by Dr. Guillaume Lefrançois, Senior Scientist at Defence Therapeutics.The award recognizes Defence's scientific work exploring innovative approaches to intracellular trafficking and drug delivery, an increasingly important area of ADC development."Receiving the Best Poster Award at World ADC is an incredible honour and a meaningful recognition of our team's scientific work," said. "To have our research recognized by scientific peers at one of the world's leading ADC conferences is particularly rewarding. It reinforces the growing interest among drug developers in exploring how intracellular trafficking can contribute to the next generation of ADC therapeutics."In addition to its award-winning scientific presentation, Defence led a main-stage session on, entitledThe discussion was moderated by, and featured distinguished ADC industry experts:The session explored how the ADC field is evolving and the emerging technologies that could shape the next generation of therapeutics., while positioning Defence to contribute its scientific perspective on an area of innovation directly aligned with its Accumplatform and long-term strategy.Beyond the scientific recognition and main-stage participation, Defence strengthened existing relationships and established new contacts with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology innovators and academic researchers.These engagements support Defence's strategy to advance, with the goal of creating future licensing and commercial opportunities." said Dr. Amie Phinney, President and CEO of Defence Therapeutics. "Winning the Best Poster Award is a tremendous recognition of our scientific team's work and the potential of Accum. Equally significant was the opportunity to lead a main-stage discussion alongside internationally recognized ADC experts.Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accumprecision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contactFor further information:Defence TherapeuticsAmie PhinneyPresident and Chief Executive OfficerP: (604) 306-8027This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.To view the source version of this press release, please visit