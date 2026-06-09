Châtillon, France, June 8, 2026



DBV Technologies to Present New Positive Data from VITESSE Study and Preview Recently Initiated THRIVE Study at the EAACI Congress 2026

In the Phase 3 VITESSE study, VIASKIN® Peanut Patch demonstrated statistically significant efficacy vs. placebo in the subgroups of children with peanut allergy who also had another common atopic condition, including asthma, concomitant food allergy, or atopic dermatitis.

DBV will also present the clinical trial design of its recently initiated THRIVE study, which will assess the efficacy and safety of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in achieving ad lib consumption of peanuts in infants ages 6 through 12 months with peanut allergy following three years of treatment.

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced new positive data from its Phase 3 VITESSE study of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in children ages 4 through 7 years with peanut allergy, and a preview of the design of its Phase 2 THRIVE study in infants ages 6 through 12 months with peanut allergy. Both will be presented in oral abstract sessions at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2026, taking place June 12 – 15, 2026 in Istanbul, Turkey.

“The presentation of these two abstracts at EAACI underscores the versatility and clinical value of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch program across a range of patient populations,” said Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, DBV Technologies. “From infants as young as 6 through 12 months, where early intervention may help shape long-term outcomes, to children ages 4 through 7 years with peanut allergy and common conditions like asthma, other food allergies and atopic dermatitis, we are committed to developing treatment options that can help meet patients and caregivers wherever they are in their peanut allergy journey. The VITESSE results in children with other common atopic conditions further strengthen our confidence in the potential clinical value of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch. We believe the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch has the potential to offer a proactive, non-invasive, patient-centric approach to peanut allergy management, if approved.”

“VITESSE Phase 3 Study: Efficacy and Safety of Epicutaneous Immunotherapy in Peanut-Allergic Children Aged 4-7 Years with Atopic Comorbidities,” will be presented on Friday, June 12 by Dr. Juan Trujillo, Consultant Pediatric Allergist, Cork University Hospital, Cork, Ireland.

Summary: This scientific presentation details a subgroup analysis of participants in the successful VITESSE Phase 3 study of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in children ages 4 through 7 years with peanut allergy and another atopic comorbidity, including asthma, additional food allergies or atopic dermatitis. In the VITESSE study, 654 participants were randomized to receive the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch (n=438) or placebo (n=216). Atopic comorbidities were highly prevalent; specifically, 35.8% (n=234) of participants had asthma, 56.6% (n=370) had additional food allergies, and 61.8% (n=404) had atopic dermatitis.

At 12 months, significantly more participants treated with the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch met the response criteria compared with those who received placebo across all concomitant atopic comorbidity subgroups (p<0.0001). The response rates across treatment groups (VIASKIN® Peanut Patch vs. placebo) with comorbidities were as follows:

Asthma: 48.3% vs. 19.6% (risk difference: 28.8, 95% confidence interval [CI]:15.79, 41.76);

Food allergies: 46.8% vs. 13.6% (risk difference: 33.2, 95% CI: 23.50, 42.83);

Atopic dermatitis: 47.2% vs. 13.2% (risk difference: 34.0, 95% CI: 25.09, 42.94).





The results in these subgroups were similar to the overall responder rate where 46.6% of children treated with the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch met response criteria at 12 months, compared to 14.9% of children in the placebo arm.

“Given the high prevalence of allergic comorbidities, including asthma, concomitant food allergies, and atopic dermatitis in children with peanut allergy, it was important to take a closer look at these subgroups who were well represented in the VITESSE study, and are very much in need of treatment options, said Dr. Pharis Mohideen, Chief Medical Officer, DBV Technologies. “We were very pleased to see that treatment with the VIASKIN Peanut Patch demonstrated statistically significant efficacy across all allergic comorbidities.”

“We are also eager to share details of our recently initiated THRIVE Phase 2 study of the VIASKIN Peanut Patch in infants ages 6-12 months with peanut allergy, which will evaluate whether trial participants can achieve ad lib consumption of peanuts following three years of treatment with the VIASKIN Peanut Patch. If successful, we believe this study may help further reinforce the benefits of earlier intervention and may suggest that higher immune responsiveness in infants may lead to sustained immunomodulation,” Dr. Mohideen concluded.

“Phase 2, Open-Label Study to Assess Consumption of Peanut in Infants Aged 6-12 Months with Peanut Allergy Treated with Epicutaneous Peanut Immunotherapy,” will be presented on Sunday, June 14 by Professor Kirsten Perrett, Group Leader of the Population Allergy Research Group at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI), Victoria, Australia and Global co-Primary Investigator of the THRIVE study.

Summary: DBV initiated a Phase 2, single-arm, open-label study (“THRIVE”) that will enroll approximately 250 infants ages 6 through 12 months with physician-confirmed peanut allergy to assess the efficacy and safety of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in achieving ad-lib consumption of peanut, given the increased immune responsiveness observed in younger children. The study will assess ad lib consumption of peanuts in infants ages 6-12 months with peanut allergy following three years of treatment with VIASKIN® Peanut Patch.

Results are expected to inform future immunotherapy protocols and may help guide future clinical practice while supporting the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch as a potential treatment option for infants with peanut allergy, if approved.

The presentations will be made available on the Scientific Publication & Presentations page on the Company’s website at https://dbv-technologies.com/investor-overview/events/

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children.

Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual’s underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin’s immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of people with food allergies. The Company’s food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of the VIASKIN® Peanut Patch in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American

operations in Warren, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B

of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company’s ADSs (each

representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of VIASKIN® patch, designs of DBV’s anticipated clinical trials, DBV’s planned regulatory and clinical efforts including timing and results of communications with regulatory agencies, clinical trial data releases and publications, the potential regulatory submissions, regulatory approval, launch and commercialization of the Company’s product candidates, the ability of any of DBV’s product candidates, if approved, to improve the lives of patients with food allergies, and the Company’s business strategy and goals. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the Company’s product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, and the Company’s ability to successfully execute on its budget discipline measures. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (“AMF”), DBV’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in DBV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by DBV. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

VIASKIN is a registered trademark and EPIT is a trademark of DBV Technologies.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Neely

DBV Technologies

Jonathan.neely@dbv-technologies.com



Media Contact

Brett Whelan

DBV Technologies

Brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

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