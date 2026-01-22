Daiichi Sankyo Appoints New Leadership at the Daiichi Sankyo Translational Research Center Europe

TOKYO & MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daiichi Sankyo (TSE:4568) has appointed Veronika Rozehnal, Ph.D., to succeed Jürgen Müller, Ph.D., as the Head of the Translational Research Center Europe.

Dr. Jürgen Müller will retire after nearly 30 years of research work at Daiichi Sankyo. Under his leadership, the Translational Research Center Europe, previously called the Tissue and Cell Research Center Munich, has grown from three to 40 researchers since it was founded in 1997 and has become an internationally recognized institution that plays a strategic role in the global innovation process of Daiichi Sankyo.

Dr. Veronika Rozehnal joined Daiichi Sankyo in 2009 and has held various positions at the Translational Research Center Europe in addition to spending three years at the Daiichi Sankyo R&D Center in Tokyo. Dr. Rozehnal graduated from Ernst-Moritz-Arndt University of Greifswald, Germany with a Ph.D. degree in Clinical Pharmacology.

“Jürgen Müller has made significant scientific contributions that have helped Daiichi Sankyo transform into a global research focused company, including developing new approaches to better evaluate and understand mechanisms of action to create new medicines for patients. We thank him sincerely for his many years of commitment and wish him all the best for the future,” said Yuki Abe, Ph.D., Head of R&D Division in Japan and Head of Research, Daiichi Sankyo. “We are confident that with her extensive experience, Veronika Rozehnal will continue to provide strong leadership within the research organization at Daiichi Sankyo, helping to further establish the presence of Daiichi Sankyo research in Europe.”

“I look back with great gratitude on many years of intensive research and international collaboration,” said Jürgen Müller. “I am proud of what we achieved together and know that the center will continue to provide scientific impetus to develop innovative research approaches that will be integrated into the global research strategy of Daiichi Sankyo. I wish my colleagues, especially Veronika, every success in this endeavor.”

About Daiichi Sankyo Translational Research Center Europe

Founded in 1997, the Daiichi Sankyo Translational Research Center Europe, previously called the Tissue and Cell Research Center Munich, is part of the global research organization of Daiichi Sankyo. Staffed with approximately 40 researchers, the center conducts preclinical and translational research projects, evaluating new drug candidates prior to entering clinical development. The Translational Research Center Europe is one of the leading R&D centers within Daiichi Sankyo, contributing to the company’s global innovation strategy through scientific excellence and interdisciplinary collaboration.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo is an innovative global healthcare company contributing to the sustainable development of society that discovers, develops and delivers new standards of care to enrich the quality of life around the world. With more than 120 years of experience, Daiichi Sankyo leverages its world-class science and technology to create new modalities and innovative medicines for people with cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases with high unmet medical need. For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com.

