Cytokinetics Announces Four Upcoming Presentations at the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced four upcoming presentations, including two Late Breaking Clinical Research presentations and two oral presentations, at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2026 taking place in Phoenix, AZ from October 9 – 12, 2026.

Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Presentations

Title: Global Efficacy of Aficamten in Nonobstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results from ACACIA-HCM

Presenter: Martin Maron, M.D., Director, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center; and National Principal Investigator of SEQUOIA-HCM

Date: Monday, October 12, 2026

Session Title: Monday Plenary Session: Late-Breaking Evidence from Novel Therapies to Real-World Outcomes

Session Time: 9:00 – 10:30 AM MST

Presentation Time: 9:26 – 9:33 AM MST

Location: Ballroom BCD, PCC North

Title: Aficamten Improves Comprehensive Measures of Exercise Performance in Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: A Prespecified Analysis of ACACIA-HCM

Presenter: Gregory Lewis, M.D., Jeffrey and Mary Ellen Jay Chair and Section Head, Heart Failure Medical Director, Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing (CPET) Laboratory, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Date: Monday, October 12, 2026

Session Title: Monday Plenary Session: Late-Breaking Evidence from Novel Therapies to Real-World Outcomes

Session Time: 9:00 – 10:30 AM MST

Presentation Time: 9:34 – 9:41 AM MST

Location: Ballroom BCD, PCC North

Oral Presentations

Title: Association Of Aficamten Treatment With Right Ventricular Function And Pulmonary Coupling In Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results From The SEQUOIA-HCM Trial

Presenter: Yasuhiro Hamatani, M.D., Ph.D., Cardiologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School

Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Session Title: Oral Abstract Session 3A

Session Time: 12:45 – 2:15 PM MST

Presentation Time: 12:57 – 1:07 PM MST

Location: Oral Abstract Stage 1 – Exhibit Hall 5-6, PCC North

Title: Dosing and Safety of Aficamten for Symptomatic Non-Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in the ACACIA-HCM Trial

Presenter: Ahmad Masri, M.D., M.S., Associate Professor of Medicine, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Session Title: Rapid Fire Abstract Session 1

Session Time: 10:45 AM – 11:45 AM MST

Presentation Time: 11:38 – 11:45 AM MST

Location: 126 ABC, PCC North

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics’ MYQORZO® (aficamten) is a cardiac myosin inhibitor approved in the U.S., China, European Union and United Kingdom for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). Following positive topline results in ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM (nHCM), the company plans to submit a Supplemental New Drug Application in Q4 2026. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, an investigational cardiac myosin activator for the potential treatment of patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction and ulacamten, an investigational cardiac myosin inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, while continuing pre-clinical research and development in muscle biology.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act’s Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the enrollment, expected results or timing of completion of any of our clinical trials, the clinical meaningfulness, persuasiveness or interpretation of clinical trial results, including for purposes of regulatory approval, labeling, or market acceptance, the results of long-term, secondary or exploratory analyses, including analyses of time to first cardiovascular event, statements relating to our ability to obtain regulatory approval for aficamten in nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in any jurisdiction by any particular date, if ever, the number of patients comprising the eligible treatment population for aficamten, or market acceptance of aficamten for the treatment of nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing of Cytokinetics’ drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; Cytokinetics’ drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics’ ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics’ drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics’ drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics’ business, investors should consult Cytokinetics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the risk factors included in Cytokinetics’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

MYQORZO® is a registered trademark of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and the European Union.

Contact:

Cytokinetics

Diane Weiser

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(415) 290-7757