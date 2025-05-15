SUBSCRIBE
CytoDyn Releases ESMO Breast Cancer Meeting Poster

May 15, 2025 | 
VANCOUVER, Washington, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today shared the Company’s poster presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology’s (“ESMO”) Breast Cancer meeting on May 14-17, 2025, in Munich, Germany.

A copy of the poster is available at the following link: ESMO Poster May 2025

More information about the data CytoDyn presented at ESMO suggesting the novel mechanism of action of leronlimab for the treatment of solid tumors can be found in the Company’s press release issued on May 13, 2025.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of leronlimab, an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to bind to C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5), a protein on the surface of certain immune system cells that is believed to play a role in numerous disease processes. CytoDyn has studied leronlimab in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmune conditions.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, clinical trial results, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except as required by applicable law.

Media Contacts

CytoDyn
Riyaz Lalani
Gagnier Communications
CytoDyn@gagnierfc.com


