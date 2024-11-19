Curium Completes Enrollment Early of Phase 3 SOLAR-RECUR Prostate Cancer Trial

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, announced that it has completed enrollment of its Phase 3 SOLAR-RECUR clinical trial. The trial is a multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the diagnostic performance of copper Cu 64 PSMA I&T PET/CT in men with suspected biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer after radical prostatectomy or radiation therapy. The additional Phase 3 trial, SOLAR-STAGE, a multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the diagnostic performance of copper Cu 64 PSMA I&T PET/CT in staging of men with newly diagnosed unfavorable intermediate-risk, high-risk or very-high-risk prostate cancer electing to undergo radical prostatectomy with pelvic lymph node dissection continues to enroll patients at sites in the U.S. and will soon open locations in Europe.

Sakir Mutevelic, MD, Curium’s Chief Medical Officer said: “The completion of enrollment of the SOLAR-RECUR trial is yet another significant milestone for Curium. Cu 64 PSMA I&T represents an important pillar in the development of our theranostic program for prostate cancer patients and the healthcare professionals treating them. Curium is very thankful to the hundreds of healthcare professionals from over 30 sites across the U.S. who have enrolled their patients in this pivotal trial.”

Amy Bartalotta, Vice President of Clinical Operations added: “Curium is working to expand its Cu 64 diagnostic imaging platform. If successful, this will allow greater PSMA PET access to healthcare providers and patients across the country. SOLAR-RECUR enrollment completion is tangible evidence of Curium’s commitment to increasing availability of PET imaging for physicians and patients. We are especially thankful for all of the patients who enrolled in this important study.”

For more information about SOLAR-RECUR (NCT06235099) or SOLAR-STAGE (NCT06235151), visit www.solarclinicaltrials.com or contact Curium’s Clinical Trial team directly at solar@curiumpharma.com with questions or to locate a clinical trial site near you.

