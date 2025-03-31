SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Curis to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on March 31, 2025

March 31, 2025 
LEXINGTON, Mass., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib (CA-4948), an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, today announced that the Company will report its fourth quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Participants may join by dialing (800)-836-8184 from the United States or (646)-357-8785 from other locations or a live audio webcast can be accessed here from the investor section of the Curis website. A replay of the conference call will be available at www.curis.com.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available, small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor. Emavusertib is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma study (CA-4948-101) in patients with relapsed/refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in combination with the BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, as a monotherapy in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia study (CA-4948-102) in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and relapsed/refractory high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS), and as a frontline combination therapy with venetoclax and azacitidine in patents with AML (CA-4948-104). Emavusertib has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of PCNSL, AML and MDS and from the European Commission for the treatment of PCNSL. Curis, through its 2015 collaboration with Aurigene, has the exclusive license to emavusertib (CA-4948). Curis licensed its rights to Erivedge® to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which they are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis’s website at www.curis.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curis-to-report-fourth-quarter-2024-financial-and-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-march-31-2025-302414676.html

SOURCE Curis, Inc.

Curis, Inc.
