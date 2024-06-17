SUBSCRIBE
Curis, Inc.

NEWS
Courtesy of JHVEPhoto/GettyImages
Drug Development
FDA Weekly Review: Daewoong, Novavax, Preceptis and More
The FDA is busy accepting drug applications, granting specialty designations and approving drugs for market. Here’s a look at this week’s FDA activity.
August 19, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Drug Development
FDA Partially Clears Curis Leukema Trial in Second August Regulatory Win - Updated
Curis announced that the FDA has allowed patient enrollment to resume in the monotherapy phase of its TakeAim Leukemia Phase I/II trial studying emavusertib.
August 18, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chris Moore
Drug Development
Legend/J&J, Adicet, Curis and Immutep Announce Wins at ASCO
Legend Biotech and J&J, Adicet Bio, Curis and Immutep present optimistic early and mid-stage results at ASCO.
June 6, 2022
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Hayley Shasteen
Courtesy of Getty Images
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: AACR, AAN and COVID-19
It was a very busy week for clinical trial news, with much of it coming out of the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting. Read on for details.
April 15, 2022
 · 
12 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Pictured: Stop sign in front of FDA headquarters/S
Drug Development
FDA Sends Curis Cancer Drug into Holding Pattern
Curis, a biotech company that develops treatments for cancer, has announced that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on its TakeAim lymphoma study.
April 11, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Hannah Chudleigh
Genetown
Researchers Target NAFLD, NASH Using Lab-on-a-Chip Technology
For years, companies have struggled to develop treatments for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease that is growing across the world and is predicted to become the main cause of chronic liver problems and the need for liver transplantation.
August 30, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Aug. 16
Biopharma companies strengthen their executive ranks and boards with new additions.
August 15, 2019
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Pharm Country
Changing the Public’s Perception of the Biopharma Industry
Public perception of the industry can be a bit confusing. Life Science Leader recently pulled together several biopharma executives for a round table discussion of the biopharma industry’s public perception—generally bad—and what might be able to do about it.
April 3, 2019
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Movers and Shakers Oct. 1
Here’s a look at who shook things up in the world of pharma and biotech this week.
September 28, 2018
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Curis Provides Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Update
August 1, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Press Releases
Curis to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 1, 2024
July 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Curis to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conference in July 2024
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
News
Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
July 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Curis Announces Additional Data from TakeAim Leukemia Study
May 14, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
Curis to Present Updated Data from the TakeAim Leukemia Study
May 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Curis Provides First Quarter 2024 Business Update
May 7, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Business
Curis to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on May 7, 2024
April 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Deals
Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)-April 5, 2024
April 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Curis to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences in April
April 4, 2024
 · 
1 min read
