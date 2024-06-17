Curis, Inc.
NEWS
The FDA is busy accepting drug applications, granting specialty designations and approving drugs for market. Here’s a look at this week’s FDA activity.
Curis announced that the FDA has allowed patient enrollment to resume in the monotherapy phase of its TakeAim Leukemia Phase I/II trial studying emavusertib.
Legend Biotech and J&J, Adicet Bio, Curis and Immutep present optimistic early and mid-stage results at ASCO.
It was a very busy week for clinical trial news, with much of it coming out of the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting. Read on for details.
Curis, a biotech company that develops treatments for cancer, has announced that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on its TakeAim lymphoma study.
For years, companies have struggled to develop treatments for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease that is growing across the world and is predicted to become the main cause of chronic liver problems and the need for liver transplantation.
Biopharma companies strengthen their executive ranks and boards with new additions.
Public perception of the industry can be a bit confusing. Life Science Leader recently pulled together several biopharma executives for a round table discussion of the biopharma industry’s public perception—generally bad—and what might be able to do about it.
Here’s a look at who shook things up in the world of pharma and biotech this week.
