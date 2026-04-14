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Culture Biosciences Announces Strategic Addition to Its Board of Directors to Accelerate Hardware Commercialization and SaaS Growth

April 14, 2026 | 
2 min read

Industry veteran Mike Stapleton joins the Board as company enters its next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Biosciences, a leader in cloud-connected bioprocess development technologies, today announced the appointment of Mike Stapleton to its Board of Directors. Stapleton brings deep experience in life science instruments, software commercialization, and biopharma, that closely aligns with Culture's strategic priorities as it scales its Stratyx hardware platform and Console SaaS offering.

Stapleton joins the Board as part of a planned governance transition following the company's Series C financing in the fall, stepping into a role previously held by Independent Director, Beth Webb.  Culture’s co-founder Will Patrick, also steps down from the Board as part of this transition.  Will's vision and leadership were foundational to building Culture Biosciences and the company is deeply grateful for his contributions since founding the company in 2016. Beth Webb completes a two-year Board term, and will transition to being a Strategic Advisor to the company. The company thanks her for her meaningful counsel during a pivotal period of growth.

"This Board evolution positions Culture Biosciences with the precise expertise we need as we commercialize our hardware platform and rapidly scale our AI capabilities through our Console SaaS offering," said Chris Williams, CEO of Culture Biosciences. "Mike brings decades of experience taking life science instruments and software to market at global scale. We are fortunate to have him as a partner at this stage of our journey."

Mike Stapleton is Chief Business Officer at QbDVision and a life sciences leader with more than 30 years of experience spanning software, instruments, consumables, services, and pharmaceuticals. Over his career, he has held senior executive roles at across life science technology companies, including VP and CIO of R&D IT at Merck, General Manager of Informatics at PerkinElmer, VP of Informatics at Life Technologies, EVP and COO at Accelrys, and Managing Director of Life Sciences at Accenture. Mike brings deep expertise in digital transformation, life science software commercialization, and building scalable platforms at the intersection of data and biology.

"Culture Biosciences has built something genuinely differentiated — a tightly integrated hardware and software platform that addresses unmet needs in bioprocess development," said Mike Stapleton. "I'm excited to help the team capitalize on that foundation and bring these tools to a wider market."

About Culture Biosciences:

Culture is on a mission to revolutionize bioprocess development with a powerful combination of hardware and cloud-native software—that makes data accessible, contextualized, and actionable—unlocking the full potential of end-to-end bioprocessing capabilities.

Learn more at culturebiosciences.com

Follow Us:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/culture-biosciences/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

For Culture Biosciences
Brian Quast, Marketing Director
brian.quast@culturebiosciences.com

Northern California People
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