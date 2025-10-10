Croma-Pharma GmbH Enters Strategic Distribution Partnership with Renellence in Canada

LEOBENDORF, Austria and TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Croma-Pharma GmbH, a global leader in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine, today announced a new distribution partnership with Renellence, a Canadian company specializing in aesthetic medicine. This strategic collaboration strengthens Croma's presence in the Canadian market and builds upon the company's long-standing heritage in the region.

Under the agreement, Renellence will distribute the MDR-approved (Medical Device Regulation) hyaluronic acid filler range Croma saypha® in Canada, further expanding access to Croma's science-driven, high-quality aesthetic solutions. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-focused service, laying the foundation for sustainable long-term growth.

"Canada has always been an important market for Croma-Pharma, and we are proud of the foundation we have established here over the years," said Andreas Prinz, Chief Executive Officer of Croma-Pharma GmbH. "Partnering with Renellence allows us to combine Croma's global expertise with their strong local market knowledge and network, positioning us for continued success in Canada."

The partnership will also focus on strengthening medical education and training initiatives for Canadian healthcare professionals, supporting safe and effective patient outcomes across the country.

Aria Moghimi, Chief Executive Officer of Renellence, stated, "Croma is recognized worldwide for quality and safety, and Saypha embodies both. This partnership positions Renellence to play a defining role in shaping the future of aesthetics in Canada, and we are proud to lead that transformation together with Croma."

About Croma-Pharma GmbH

Croma-Pharma GmbH is a family-owned global player in the minimally invasive aesthetics market, headquartered in Leobendorf, Austria. The company specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes and distributes its own aesthetic portfolio, including botulinum toxin, fillers, PDO threads, PRP, and skincare technologies, in more than 80 markets worldwide.

About Renellence

Renellence Inc. is a Canadian aesthetics company dedicated to bringing scientifically proven and clinically safe innovations to the medical aesthetics market. With a focus on products that meet the highest international standards, Renellence serves as a platform for advancing innovation and delivering trusted solutions to Canadian practitioners. The company's mission is to connect global breakthroughs with local clinical practice, improving patient outcomes while driving the growth of the aesthetics industry.

