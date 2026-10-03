CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data on Zugocabtagene Geleucel (Zugo-cel) in Autoimmune Disease at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), today announced that a poster presentation highlighting the Company’s Phase 1 clinical data of its investigational CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited allogeneic CAR T cell therapy, zugocabtagene geleucel (zugo-cel) targeting CD19 for autoimmune disease, will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2026.

Title: Safety and Efficacy of Anti-CD19 Allogeneic Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy Zugocabtagene Geleucel (zugo-cel) in Patients with Refractory Systemic Sclerosis

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Abstract Number: 0225

Session Name: Poster Session A

Date and Time: Sunday, November 8, 2026, 10:30 a.m. ET

Zugo-cel is being evaluated in Phase 1 trials across autoimmune diseases, including rheumatologic, hematologic and neurologic indications.

A copy of the presentation will be available at www.crisprtx.com once the presentation concludes.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. Founded over a decade ago as an early pioneer in CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, the Company has evolved from a pioneering research-stage organization into an industry leader, marking a historic milestone with the approval of CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), the world’s first CRISPR-based therapy, for eligible patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Today, CRISPR Therapeutics is advancing a broad, diversified pipeline spanning hemoglobinopathies, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. The Company is also expanding its gene editing toolkit through SyNTase™ editing, its novel, proprietary platform designed to enable precise, efficient, and scalable gene correction. To accelerate its impact, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS® standard character mark and design logo and SyNTase™ are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. CASGEVY® and the CASGEVY logo are registered trademarks of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CRISPR Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any or all of the following: (i) CRISPR Therapeutics preclinical studies, clinical trials and pipeline products and programs, including, without limitation, manufacturing capabilities, status of such studies and trials and expectations regarding data, safety and efficacy generally; (ii) data included in the above-described poster presentation and any associated abstract; and (iii) the therapeutic value, development, and commercial potential of gene editing technologies and therapies, including CRISPR/Cas9, as well as other technologies. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in CRISPR Therapeutics most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in any other subsequent filings made by CRISPR Therapeutics with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact:

+1-617-307-7503

ir@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:

+1-617-315-4493

media@crisprtx.com