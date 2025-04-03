SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CRISPR Therapeutics to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tue, April 8 at 12:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 14 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Since its inception over a decade ago, CRISPR Therapeutics has evolved from a research-stage company advancing gene editing programs into a leader that celebrated the historic approval of the first-ever CRISPR-based therapy. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, cardiovascular, autoimmune, and rare diseases. In 2018, CRISPR Therapeutics advanced the first-ever CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy into the clinic to investigate the treatment of sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Beginning in late 2023, CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]) was approved in several countries to treat eligible patients with either of these conditions. The Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR technology has revolutionized biomedical research and represents a powerful, clinically validated approach with the potential to create a new class of potentially transformative medicines. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has formed strategic partnerships with leading companies including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com.

Investor Contact:
+1-617-307-7503
ir@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:
+1-617-315-4493
media@crisprtx.com

Europe Massachusetts Events
CRISPR Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Wooden blocks with arrow and error icon. Delays and disruptions, stop the process, critical error concept
Alzheimer’s disease
EU Rejects Lilly’s Alzheimer’s Drug Kisunla, Following Same Path as Rival Leqembi
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Contemporary art collage showing a hand giving a thumbs down surrounded by red arrows pointing down, concept of negative feedback and bad review
Regulatory
Biogen, Eisai’s Leqembi Suffers Overseas Setbacks as UK Denies Coverage, Australia Denies Approval
March 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Recruitment of a key person for a leadership position concept
C-suite
Biotech a Bright Spot for Female Founders Amid DEI Pullback
March 6, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong