CPTx to present preclinical proof-of-principle of its DNA-based in vivo CAR T platform at ASGCT Annual Meeting

Oral presentation includes early readouts from preclinical testing of CAR-encoding episomal DNA delivered by targeted lipid nanoparticles

CPTx will present two posters at ASGCT 2026

Munich, Germany — May 4, 2026 — CPTx, a company developing next-generation non-viral in vivo CAR T therapies, today announced that it will deliver an oral presentation showing in vivo proof-of-principle of its immune-quiet, single-stranded DNA-based delivery platform, as well as present two poster presentations at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, taking place in Boston, MA, from May 11-15.

The oral presentation, by Head of Strategy and R&D Matthias Bozza, will include early readouts from preclinical testing of the company’s proprietary immune-quiet DNA + targeted lipid nanoparticle (tLNP) delivery system, which comprises a fully non-viral, systemically administered platform for in vivo generation of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells.

The therapeutic relevance of this approach was evaluated in a mouse model. Upon systemic administration, tLNPs loaded with CAR-encoding DNA achieved more durable tumor control relative to mRNA-based particles, consistent with the expectation that DNA-based payloads can provide a more sustained and controllable expression profile compared to transient mRNA-driven transgene expression.

“These data being presented at ASGCT demonstrate strong progress towards efficient in vivo CAR T engineering using our immune-quiet DNA vectors, delivered via a targeted LNP platform. We are establishing a translational path toward off-the-shelf, in vivo-generated cell therapies that eliminate the need for individualized manufacturing. By shifting CAR T therapy from an ex vivo product to an in vivo medicine using our unique DNA-based vectors, this platform has the potential to substantially expand patient access, and we are excited to be advancing it towards first-in-human clinical evaluation.” said Hendrik Dietz, CEO of CPTx.

Details of the presentations:

Oral Presentation 341: Programming CAR T cells in vivo with immune-silent ssDNA

Session: In vivo engineering of CAR T cells for autoimmune disease

Presenter: Matthias Bozza

Time: Thursday, May 14, 11:00 AM - 11:15 AM ET

Location: Westin Seaport Grand Ballroom CDE (Concourse Level)

Poster 3084: Targeted lipid nanoparticles deliver immune-silent ssDNA to generate CAR T cells

Time: Thursday, May 14, 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM ET

Location: MCEC Exhibit and Poster Hall (Halls B2-C, Exhibit Level)

Poster 3124: ssDNA vectors mitigate DNA-induced inflammation to support non-viral gene delivery

Time: Thursday, May 14, 05:00 PM - 06:30 PM ET

Location: MCEC Exhibit and Poster Hall (Halls B2-C, Exhibit Level)

About CPTx

CPTx is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing non-viral, duration-tunable in vivo CAR T cell therapies. We are advancing immune-quiet DNA vectors with broad potential in cancer treatment and beyond, leveraging the ability to enable durable responses, tune expression from transient to longer-lasting, and deliver multiple genes at once. Based in Munich, Germany, our team brings together deep expertise in DNA vector design, genetic engineering, and cancer and immune cell biology.

Learn more at cptx.bio

Investor Contact:

CPTx

David Maier

david.maier@cptx.bio

Media Contact:

Cohesion Bureau

Richard Jarvis

cptx@cohesionbureau.com

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