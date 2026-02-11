CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Issue of Equity

The following amendment has been made to the Issue of Equity' announcement released on 10 February 2026.

The sentence "through a direct subscription for 313,333 new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £7.50 per share" has been corrected to "through a direct subscription for 333,333 new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £7.50 per share." And the sentence "the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 6,354,588 ordinary shares" has been corrected to "the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 6,374,588 ordinary shares."

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE UK VERSION OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO 596/2014 WHICH IS PART OF ENGLISH LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Hemogenyx Secures £2,500,000 to continue its Phase 1 Clinical Trials

Introduction

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company")(LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that it has raised £2,500,000 from a consortium of private investors through a direct subscription for 333,333 new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £7.50 per share. The new investors will also receive a three year warrant to subscribe on a one-for-one basis for ordinary shares in the Company at £9 per share. Some of these investors taken part in earlier share subscriptions in recent months and we are grateful for their continuing support.

The net proceeds of this fundraise will be dedicated primarily to the continuation of the Phase I clinical trials for the Company's Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy ("HG-CT-1"), aimed at treating relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia ("R/R AML") both in adults and also now in children.

The Company received a positive recommendation from the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board ("DSMB") overseeing its ongoing Phase I clinical trial of HG-CT-1 in October 2025, supporting continuation of the trial with escalation to the next dose level in adults. In addition, the Company has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in pediatric patients aged 12-18 years.

In parallel, management has undertaken a concerted effort to significantly reduce the Company's burn rate. As part of this initiative, the Company outsourced the manufacturing of HG-CT-1 to a specialised external manufacturer, Made Scientific ("MADE"). The Company devoted substantial time to the technology transfer process and is currently in the final stages of this work, in preparation for the manufacture of HG-CT-1 for the first adult and pediatric patients. The next group of adult patients will be treated with an increased dose while pediatric patients will receive the lowest dose of HG-CT-1 which is going to be the same as in the first group of adults.

While the Company's efforts remain primarily focused on the HG-CT-1 clinical trials, it continues to advance its CDX and CBR product candidates where possible and expects to report further progress on these programmes in due course.

An application is being made to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, and admission of the Placing Shares to trading is expected on or around 13 February 2026 ("Admission"). The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Total Voting Rights

For the purpose of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, following Admission the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 6,374,588 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"We are grateful for the continued support shown by both new and existing investors in this financing. The proceeds of the fundraise will be used primarily to support the ongoing Phase I clinical trials of HG-CT-1 in adults and paediatric patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia.

Following the positive recommendation from the DSMB to continue the adult trial at the next dose level and the receipt of FDA clearance to initiate the paediatric study, the Company remains focused on executing its clinical programme. In parallel, we have implemented measures to reduce operating costs, including outsourcing the manufacture of HG-CT-1 to a specialised third-party provider.

While HG-CT-1 remains our principal priority, we continue to advance our other programmes where appropriate and will provide updates as and when further progress is made."

UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) until the release of this announcement. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City .

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

