Corcept Presents Data from MOMENTUM Trial at American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session

Hypercortisolism identified in 27.3 percent of patients with resistant hypertension

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today presented late-breaking data from its MOMENTUM trial examining the prevalence of endogenous hypercortisolism in patients with resistant hypertension at the 2026 American College of Cardiology Annual Scientific Session (ACC 2026).

MOMENTUM screened 1,086 patients with resistant hypertension (as defined by the American Heart Association’s criteria) and found that 27.3 percent, or 297 patients had hypercortisolism. This finding complements the results of Corcept’s CATALYST trial, which found hypercortisolism in 23.8 percent of the 1,057 patients screened with difficult-to-control type 2 diabetes. The prevalence of hypercortisolism in patients who had hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) of 7.5 percent or higher and were taking 3 or more blood pressure medicines was 32.6 percent in MOMENTUM and 36.6 percent in CATALYST.

“Resistant hypertension increases the risk of cardiovascular events like heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure, as well as kidney damage,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., Director of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “MOMENTUM shows that hypercortisolism contributes to resistant hypertension in over a quarter of patients and that screening for hypercortisolism in these challenging-to-treat patients may help physicians provide more personalized care.” Dr. Bhatt presented the data as Featured Clinical Research at ACC 2026, is a lead investigator and steering committee member for MOMENTUM, and a paid consultant to Corcept Therapeutics.

“It is now clear that hypercortisolism is more common than previously assumed in patients whose hypertension and diabetes don’t respond to standard-of-care treatments,” said Bill Guyer, PharmD, Corcept’s Chief Development Officer. “We are grateful to the investigators and patients who have participated in this research and hope that the findings will provide critical information to support increased screening for hypercortisolism, more accurate diagnoses and improved treatment options.”

About MOMENTUM

MOMENTUM was the largest US-based trial ever conducted to assess the prevalence of hypercortisolism in patients with resistant hypertension. A total of 1,086 patients were screened at 50 sites across the United States. All patients had resistant hypertension as defined by the American Heart Association’s criteria (systolic blood pressure greater or equal to 130 mmHg despite taking 3 or more blood-pressure lowering medications, including a diuretic, or taking 4 or more blood-pressure lowering medications). Using a simple, standardized 1-mg dexamethasone suppression test (DST), 27 percent of these patients were found to have hypercortisolism.

About Hypercortisolism

Hypercortisolism, also known as Cushing’s syndrome, is caused by excessive activity of the hormone cortisol. Symptoms vary, but most patients experience one or more of the following manifestations: hypertension, central obesity, elevated blood sugar and difficult-to-control type 2 diabetes, severe fatigue and weak muscles. Irritability, anxiety, depression and cognitive disturbances are common. Hypercortisolism can affect every organ system and can be fatal if not treated effectively. Cardiovascular events are the most common cause of death. Recent research shows that endogenous hypercortisolism is more prevalent than previously believed.

About Corcept Therapeutics

For over 25 years, Corcept has focused on cortisol modulation and its potential to treat patients with a wide variety of serious disorders, leading to the discovery of more than 1,000 proprietary selective cortisol modulators and glucocorticoid receptor antagonists. Corcept is conducting advanced clinical trials in patients with Cushing’s syndrome, solid tumors, ALS and liver disease. In 2012, the company introduced Korlym®, the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and in 2026, the company introduced Lifyorli™, approved in combination with nab-paclitaxel, the first FDA-approved selective glucocorticoid receptor antagonist for adults with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Corcept is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, visit Corcept.com.

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