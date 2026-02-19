SUBSCRIBE
Contineum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - February 18, 2026

February 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTNM) (Contineum or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering differentiated therapies for the treatment of neuroscience, inflammation and immunology (NI&I) indications, today announced that on February 17, 2026 (Grant Date), the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted an inducement award consisting of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 51,000 shares of Class A common stock to one new non-executive employee under the Company’s 2026 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan. The award was granted as an inducement material to the new employee’s employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The stock option has an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Company’s Class A common stock on the Grant Date, and will vest over 4 years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new non-executive employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock option has a ten-year term and is subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2026 Employment Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, and the terms and conditions of an applicable stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CTNM) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel, oral small molecule therapies for NI&I indications with significant unmet need. Contineum is advancing a pipeline of internally-developed programs with multiple drug candidates now in clinical trials. PIPE-791 is an LPA1 receptor antagonist in clinical development for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic pain. PIPE-307 is a selective inhibitor of the M1 receptor in clinical development for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and major depressive disorder. For more information, please visit www.contineum-tx.com.


Contacts

Steve Kunszabo
Contineum Therapeutics
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
858-649-1158
skunszabo@contineum-tx.com

