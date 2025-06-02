Congruence Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation on Novel GCase Activators and Correctors for Parkinson’s Disease with GBA1 Mutations at the GBA1 Meeting 2025

-Congruence is optimizing several GCase-targeting compounds for GBA-1 Parkinson's disease-

MONTREAL, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of correctors for diseases of protein misfolding, including MC4R-deficient genetic obesity, GBA-driven Parkinson's disease and Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, announced today its participation at the GBA1 Meeting 2025, being held June 5-7, 2025 in Montreal, Canada. Congruence is also a sponsor of the meeting.

"We are pleased to present our science on novel GCase activators and correctors for GBA1 Parkinson's Disease at this important scientific congress," said Sharath Hegde, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Congruence. "We are developing small molecules discovered leveraging our Revenir™ platform that are designed to correct biological deficits resulting from mutations in the GBA1 gene. We look forward to advancing the most potent orally active and brain-penetrant allosteric GCase activator and corrector molecules for future evaluation in people living with Parkinson's disease."

Oral presentation details:

Title: "Discovery of Small Molecule Therapeutics for GBA1-PD"



Session: 2- Small Molecules Targeting GBA1



Session Date and Time: Thursday, June 5th, 2025, 11:40am-12:00pm



Presenting Author: Indranath Ghosh, PhD, Director, Medicinal Chemistry, Congruence Therapeutics

About Congruence Therapeutics



Congruence is a computationally-driven biotechnology company building a unique pipeline of transformative small molecule correctors rationally designed to rescue aberrant protein function. Our proprietary scalable platform, Revenir™, captures the biophysical features of proteins across their conformational ensembles, in order to identify novel allosteric and cryptic pockets which are virtually screened to generate novel chemical matter. Congruence has leveraged its proprietary discovery engine to launch a pipeline of wholly owned drugs directed to high-value, genetically validated, difficult-to-drug targets spanning a variety of indications including genetic obesity, GBA Parkinson's Disease, and α1-Antitrypsin Deficiency. Congruence is further deploying its discovery platform to support two recently executed multi-target research collaborations with large pharmaceutical companies focused on the discovery of small molecule correctors for the treatment of solid tumors and metabolic diseases.

For more information, please visit www.congruencetx.com.

Company Contact



Charles Grubsztajn



Chief Operating Officer



cgrubsztajn@congruencetx.com

Media Contact



Amy Conrad



Juniper Point



amy@juniper-point.com



858-366-3243

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/congruence-therapeutics-announces-oral-presentation-on-novel-gcase-activators-and-correctors-for-parkinsons-disease-with-gba1-mutations-at-the-gba1-meeting-2025-302470206.html

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics